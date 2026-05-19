Fudd scores season-high 12, Bueckers adds 18 to lead Wings past Mystics

DALLAS (AP) — Top draft pick Azzi Fudd scored a season-high 12 points off the bench and Paige Bueckers added…

DALLAS (AP) — Top draft pick Azzi Fudd scored a season-high 12 points off the bench and Paige Bueckers added 18 points and seven assists as the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 92-69 on Monday night.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 points and Jessica Shepard added 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Dallas (2-2), which won its first home game in three attempts this season. The Wings scored 23 points off 18 turnovers and led by as many as 25 points.

Shepard matched the league’s single-game high for rebounds this season. Bueckers made 4 of 5 3-pointers, while nine of her teammates combined to go 7 of 19.

Shakira Austin led Washington (2-2) with 12 points and Lauren Betts scored 11 off the bench. Kiki Iriafen had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Maddy Siegrist finished with 10 points off the bench for the Wings, who had 20-plus assists for the third time in four games.

FIRE 83, SUN 82

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker and Bridget Carleton each scored 18 points, Sug Sutton scored a go-ahead basket with 22.6 seconds left, and Portland beat Connecticut.

Sutton drove into the lane and sank a floater for an 81-79 lead. Connecticut had two chances on its next possession before Carleton secured the rebound and was fouled. Carleton made two free throws with 9.7 left for a four-point lead.

Connecticut rookie Charlisse Leger-Walker made a 3-pointer with 1.9 left and Portland was called for an offensive foul to give the Sun another chance. But Aneesah Morrow’s heave from halfcourt was short at the buzzer.

Sutton finished with 12 points and Emily Engstler added 15 for Portland (2-2). Nyadiew Puoch scored 10.

Brittney Griner led Connecticut (0-5) with 16 points, one shy of reaching 6,000 for her career. Morrow, Hailey Van Lith and Aaliyah Edwards each added 12 and Leger-Walker scored 10.

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