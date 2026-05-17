Dallas hosts Washington after Citron’s 30-point game

Washington Mystics (2-1, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-2, 0-1 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Washington Mystics (2-1, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-2, 0-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wings -4.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the Dallas Wings after Sonia Citron scored 30 points in the Mystics’ 104-102 overtime win against the Indiana Fever.

Dallas finished 10-34 overall with a 6-16 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wings averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 14.8 on free throws and 19.8 from deep.

Washington finished 16-28 overall a season ago while going 6-16 on the road. The Mystics allowed opponents to score 81.6 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out (not injury related).

Mystics: Alex Wilson: out (personal), Michaela Onyenwere: out (leg), Alicia Florez Getino: out (personal), Cotie McMahon: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.