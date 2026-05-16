Seattle visits Indiana following Clark’s 32-point showing

Seattle Storm (1-2, 0-1 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (1-2, 0-1 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever takes on the Seattle Storm after Caitlin Clark scored 32 points in the Indiana Fever’s 104-102 overtime loss to the Washington Mystics.

Indiana went 24-20 overall with a 13-9 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fever averaged 7.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Seattle finished 23-21 overall last season while going 13-9 on the road. The Storm averaged 8.5 steals, 5.1 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: Awa Fam: out (not injury related), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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