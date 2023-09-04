Washington visits Phoenix after Jefferson’s 32-point game

Washington Mystics (17-19, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-28, 2-16 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (17-19, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-28, 2-16 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Washington Mystics after Moriah Jefferson scored 32 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 86-73 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury are 8-10 in home games. Phoenix averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mystics are 5-13 on the road. Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tianna Hawkins averaging 1.5.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 9 the Mercury won 91-72 led by 15 points from Diana Taurasi, while Brittney Sykes scored 24 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Mercury. Jefferson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Mystics: Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

