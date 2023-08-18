Washington visits Indiana after Sykes’ 30-point game

Washington Mystics (14-16, 7-9 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-23, 4-12 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Mystics (14-16, 7-9 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-23, 4-12 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Indiana Fever after Brittney Sykes scored 30 points in the Mystics’ 83-76 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Fever are 4-12 in conference games. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.8.

The Mystics are 7-9 against conference opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the WNBA allowing 81.9 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Fever defeated the Mystics 82-76 in their last meeting on July 19. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 18 points, and Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Cloud is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.