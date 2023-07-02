Satou Sabally scores 27 points with 15 rebounds as Wings beat Mystics 89-72

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan each had a double-double, Arike Ogunbowale scored all her 17 points…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan each had a double-double, Arike Ogunbowale scored all her 17 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-72 Sunday.

Sabally scored 27 points with 15 rebounds and McCowan added 10 and 11 boards. Natasha Howard scored 13 points for Dallas (8-8). Sabally has 11 double-doubles this season, second most in the WNBA.

Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip), and Kristi Toliver (foot) did not play Washington (9-7).

McCowan scored inside to make it 33-31 with 1:38 left in the first half and the Wings led the rest of the way. Ogunbowale scored 14 points in the third quarter as Dallas outscored the Mystics 30-16 to take control for good.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 18 points, 15 in the first half. Brittney Sykes scored 15 points and Tianna Hawkins added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mystics have lost three of their last four games following a three-game win streak.

