Washington rules RB J.D. McKissic and WR Curtis Samuel out vs. Eagles

Kevin Brown

December 20, 2021, 4:49 PM

While Washington’s COVID-19 situation continues to unravel ahead of its postponed Tuesday night game in Philadelphia, a couple important offensive contributors have been officially ruled out for non-COVID reasons. 

Running back J.D. McKissic (neck) misses his third consecutive game despite clearing concussion protocols this week and wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s nagging hamstring injury keeps him out.

McKissic hasn’t played since taking a big hit against the Seahawks in Week 12 while Samuel will miss his first game since Week 11’s win in Carolina. 

Antonio Gibson will resume his role as the Burgundy and Gold’s three-down back, shouldering much of the rushing load during Washington’s four-game win streak and is coming off a 10-carry, 36-yard game in last week’s loss against the Cowboys. 

Samuel, who had a combined two receptions on four targets in his three games back, has failed to hit the ground running due to these lingering muscle issues in his debut season in Washington. Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter will look to pick up the slack in his absence. 

