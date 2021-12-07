Season over for Washington Football Team’s Ryan Fitzpatrick

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s season is over.

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s season is over, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapport.

Rapport reports Fitzpatrick is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip.

After throwing only six passes in his Washington debut in Week One against the Chargers, Fitzpatrick suffered what was described as hip subluxation.

Initially, Fitzpatrick was expected to miss several weeks, but a more definitive timetable for a possible return was never offered.

Now he faces season-ending surgery.

In place of Fitzpatrick, Washington has rallied around Taylor Heinicke. Washington currently has a playoff position during the team’s current four-game winning streak. Heinicke has completed 77% of his passes with only two interceptions.