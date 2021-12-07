CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington Football » Season over for Washington…

Season over for Washington Football Team’s Ryan Fitzpatrick

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

December 7, 2021, 9:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s season is over, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapport.

Rapport reports Fitzpatrick is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip.

After throwing only six passes in his Washington debut in Week One against the Chargers, Fitzpatrick suffered what was described as hip subluxation.

Initially, Fitzpatrick was expected to miss several weeks, but a more definitive timetable for a possible return was never offered.

Now he faces season-ending surgery.

In place of Fitzpatrick, Washington has rallied around Taylor Heinicke. Washington currently has a playoff position during the team’s current four-game winning streak. Heinicke has completed 77% of his passes with only two interceptions.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up