Reports: Washington TE Logan Thomas did tear ACL despite conflicting results

The Washington Football Team was encouraged that tight end Logan Thomas didn’t suffer a torn ACL as first feared, but further testing reportedly confirmed the original diagnosis that he would miss the rest of the year.

Reports: Logan Thomas did tear ACL despite conflicting results

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thomas will undergo surgery this week with hopes of returning in time for the 2022 season. The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala confirmed Schefter’s report that Thomas’s ACL was torn.

Thomas injured his knee during Washington’s Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue executed a cut block that took out Thomas’s legs and left him on the ground in pain. Ngakoue wasn’t fined for the hit, which Washington head coach Ron Rivera described in the days following the game as “something that was avoidable.”

Having already missed time this season with a hamstring injury, Thomas finishes the 2021 season with 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in six games. The former Virginia Tech quarterback is one year into the three-year, $24.065 million extension he signed with Washington last offseason.

With Thomas out, Washington will lean on veteran Ricky Seals-Jones and John Bates as its top options at tight end the rest of the season. Bates out-snapped Seals-Jones 48-31 during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys but Seals-Jones held the edge in targets 4-2. Each player recorded just one catch in the contest.