Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into sideline scuffle in Dallas

Things could not have started worse for the Washington Football Team's defense on Sunday night, both on and off the field.

Allen and Payne get into sideline scuffle in Dallas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Midway through the second quarter with Dallas leading Washington 28-7, the Sunday Night Football broadcast captured Washington defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get in a heated exchange.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne don't seem to be getting along too well on the sidelines.#NFL | #WFTvsDAL pic.twitter.com/lzh9KRWN1d — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 27, 2021

The disagreement started when Payne initially put his finger on the side of Allen’s face. Allen did not take kindly to his teammate touching him, as he swung a fist at Payne before the two had to be separated.

Payne was still visibly upset following the interaction with Allen, as he was seen without his helmet off and repeatedly tapping his foot in frustration while sitting on the sideline. Allen and Payne go way back — they were college teammates at Alabama for three seasons — so it’s concerning to see two of Washington’s best defensive players fighting with one another on the sideline.

The scuffle between Allen and Payne did not change the poor play of Washington’s defense on the field. Following an opening drive punt, Dallas has scored a touchdown on four straight offensive drives and leads 35-7 late in the second quarter.