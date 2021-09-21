Robert Griffin III would be open to a return to Washington

Despite ESPN signing former Washington QB Robert Griffin III to a multi-year deal to be an analyst, Griffin says he’s still training with the hopes of a return to the gridiron -- maybe even at FedEx Field.

Despite ESPN signing former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III to a multi-year deal to be a college football and NFL analyst, Griffin says he’s still training with the hopes of a return to the gridiron.

“First and foremost for me, I still want to play,” Griffin III said on an episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast released Tuesday. “I’m working out, 11, 12 at night, 1 o’clock in the morning after calling games during the day because really, if it means something to you, you find a way and you find the time to get working.”

Griffin, 31, won the Heisman at Baylor and was drafted second overall by Washington in 2012. He went on to have an electrifying rookie season, leading the team to the playoffs. Griffin, ultimately, wouldn’t pan out to be a franchise quarterback due to repeated leg injuries, but he nonetheless threw for over 8,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions in 37 games in D.C.

Teams remember this, which is why, Griffin says, his return has ‘come close’ to happening already. Several teams in the NFL have already suffered injuries to their quarterback room this season, including the Washington Football Team. Would RG3 be open to a return to his first pro squad?

“Yeah, I mean it could, to be honest. I’m sure you saw the Tweet that I put out saying, ‘Make the call’ when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down, and Taylor Heinicke — don’t get me wrong, every opportunity that he’s gotten, it’s seemed like he’s seized those moments — but for me to go back to Washington…that would have to be something that coach Ron Rivera and the team would be open to,” Griffin said.

“You never say never, is what I would say. Would I be open to it? Yeah, I would love to go back and be able to have that come full circle. But am I begging for that or pleading for that? Nah. But if your guy goes down, make the call.”

The former Washington signal-caller has been featured in broadcasts for prominent college teams like Houston, Texas Tech and others. As he’s calling those games, he says, he still finds himself yearning to return to the field itself. Though Washington surely isn’t actively looking for a quarterback (they’ve downplayed the notion of bringing in Cam Newton), Griffin would be open to a capital city reunion.

“I’ve always looked at the situation in Washington as just wrong place, wrong time. The injury at the end of the 2012 season and the playoffs against Seattle. People will talk about that and say, ‘what if’ forever, if I ever go back.”