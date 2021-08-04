Ryan Fitzpatrick’s beard truly stands out in WFT training camp

Some things you just have to see in person to truly appreciate their glory -- like Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's exceptional facial hair.

And then there’s Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s exceptional facial hair.

Much like Fitzpatrick has impressed his new teammates with his leadership, poise in the pocket, and ability to simply give his receivers a chance, the growth on Fitzpatrick’s chin is making a real impact as well.

For some, the quarterback is inspiring serious envy.

“I love the beard,” wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden told reporters after a recent training camp practice. “I really can only grow the goatee. That’s the family curse. One day if I’m ever able to get it I’m going to try and rock it like Fitzmagic.”

Others, meanwhile, appreciate the sheer boldness of what he’s doing.

“I respect it all the time,” Landon Collins said. “I can’t do the long beard, my girl would have me cut it off. Can’t do it. Won’t let me in the house.”

And for the man himself, he can’t even really discern what the weather’s doing anymore because of what’s going on south of his mouth.

“I don’t know if it is hot or cold anymore,” he said last week. “It’s just my normal feeling.”

Since Fitzpatrick signed with Washington in March, we’ve learned a few key pieces of intel related to his beard.

Cicadas, for example, are fans of it. Apparently, the insects enjoy burrowing underground or on the face of long, long, long-time signal-callers.

As for the foods that do and don’t mix with it: he’s cool with items like fried chicken or barbecue wings, because “when you find it later, it’s OK.”

Donuts, though, aren’t welcome, due to their tendency to be flaky or powdery, which doesn’t work for him.

Fitzpatrick has also been kind enough to share the secrets to maintaining his signature feature — secrets that are as basic as taking a fourth-quarter kneel down.

“I found the right barber, I think that’s number one,” he said in his introductory press conference with the organization. “Other than that, gotta run a comb through it every morning. I don’t really brush my hair but I do brush my beard. That’s about it.”

There is one mystery that still remains, however, and Sam Cosmi touched on it following Wednesday’s practice.

“I don’t know how he fits it in his chin strap,” Cosmi said. “I’m like, ‘How in the world?'”

Somehow, Sam, the beard just Fitz.