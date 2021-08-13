The NFL has suspended free agent running back Derrius Guice six games, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The suspension stems from Guice's arrest last August for domestic violence, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Report: Former Washington RB Derrius Guice suspended 6 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Guice, a 2018 second-round draft pick of the Washington Football Team, had been arrested and charged with felony strangulation and four misdemeanors related to an alleged string of incidents in early 2020 involving his then-girlfriend. He was released by Washington shortly after and has been out of the NFL since

The felony count against Guice was dropped earlier this year and the misdemeanor charges were dismissed in June after Guice and the woman reached a settlement. Guice faced potential jail time if convicted.

In two injury-riddled seasons with Washington, Guice was limited to five games after missing his entire rookie season with an ACL tear.