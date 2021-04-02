CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Inova cuts ties with Washington Football Team

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 9:21 PM

Inova announced Friday that it will be ending its partnership with the Washington Football Team as the team’s physicians.

In a news release, Inova said it will be focusing on “advancing patient-centered care” in the D.C. area.

Inova has served as the Washington Football Team’s medical provider for the past five years.

It said that its orthopedic leadership team will be focusing on growth opportunities in Inova’s Musculoskeletal Service line and on the opening a new hospital in Springfield, Virginia, which will be the hub for orthopedic services, according to the statement.

Inova will continue its sponsorship with the team throughout the 2021 season.

