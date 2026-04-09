2026 NFL Draft Order April 23 – 25 Pittsburgh Round 1 1. Las Vegas Raiders 2. New York Jets 3.…

2026 NFL Draft Order

April 23 – 25

Pittsburgh

Round 1

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (from Colts)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)

30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks

Round 2

33. New York Jets

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Tennessee Titans

36. Las Vegas Raiders

37. New York Giants

38. Houston Texans (from Commanders)

39. Cleveland Browns

40. Kansas City Chiefs

41. Cincinnati Bengals

42. New Orleans Saints

43. Miami Dolphins

44. New York Jets (from Cowboys)

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

47. Indianapolis Colts

48. Atlanta Falcons

49. Minnesota Vikings

50. Detroit Lions

51. Carolina Panthers

52. Green Bay Packers

53. Pittsburgh Steelers

54. Philadelphia Eagles

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. Chicago Bears

58. San Francisco 49ers

59. Houston Texans

60. Chicago Bears (from Bills)

61. Los Angeles Rams

62. Denver Broncos

63. New England Patriots

64. Seattle Seahawks

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals

66. Tennessee Titans

67. Las Vegas Raiders

68. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jets)

69. Houston Texans (from Giants)

70. Cleveland Browns

71. Washington Commanders

72. Cincinnati Bengals

73. New Orleans Saints

74. Kansas City Chiefs

75. Miami Dolphins

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Cowboys)

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

78. Indianapolis Colts

79. Atlanta Falcons

80. Baltimore Ravens

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions)

82. Minnesota Vikings

83. Carolina Panthers

84. Green Bay Packers

85. Pittsburgh Steelers

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. Chicago Bears

90. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers)

93. Los Angeles Rams

94. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)

95. New England Patriots

96. Seattle Seahawks

97. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

98. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions; Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

101. Tennessee Titans

102. Las Vegas Raiders

103. New York Jets

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. New York Giants

106. Houston Texans (from Commanders)

107. Cleveland Browns

108. Denver Broncos (from Saints)

109. Kansas City Chiefs

110. Cincinnati Bengals

111. Denver Broncos (from Dolphins)

112. Dallas Cowboys

113. Indianapolis Colts

114. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons)

115. Baltimore Ravens

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

117. Las Vegas Raiders (from Vikings through Jaguars)

118. Detroit Lions

119. Carolina Panthers

120. Green Bay Packers

121. Pittsburgh Steelers

122. Atlanta Falcons (from Eagles)

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Jacksonville Jaguars

125. New England Patriots (from Bears through Chiefs)

126. Buffalo Bills

127. San Francisco 49ers

128. Detroit Lions (from Texans)

129. Chicago Bears (from Rams)

130. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)

131. New England Patriots

132. New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks)

133. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

134. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

136. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

137. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

138. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

139. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

140. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

141. Houston Texans (from Raiders through Browns)

142. Tennessee Titans (from Jets through Ravens)

143. Arizona Cardinals

144. Tennessee Titans (re-acquired through Rams)

145. New York Giants

146. Cleveland Browns

147. Washington Commanders

148. Kansas City Chiefs

149. Cleveland Browns (from Bengals)

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Miami Dolphins

152. Dallas Cowboys

153. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons)

154. Baltimore Ravens

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

156. Indianapolis Colts

157. Detroit Lions

158. Carolina Panthers (from Vikings)

159. Carolina Panthers

160. Green Bay Packers

161. Pittsburgh Steelers

162. Baltimore Ravens (from Chargers)

163. Minnesota Vikings (from Eagles)

164. Jacksonville Jaguars

165. Buffalo Bills (from Bears)

166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 49ers through Eagles)

167. Houston Texans (re-acquired through Eagles)

168. Buffalo Bills

169. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)

170. Denver Broncos

171. New England Patriots

172. New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks)

173. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

174. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

175. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

176. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

177. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

178. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

179. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

180. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

181. Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

182. Buffalo Bills (from Jets through Browns, Jaguars and Raiders)

183. Arizona Cardinals

184. Tennessee Titans

185. Las Vegas Raiders

186. New York Giants

187. Washington Commanders

188. Seattle Seahawks (from Browns)

189. Cincinnati Bengals

190. New Orleans Saints

191. New England Patriots (from Chiefs)

192. New York Giants (from Dolphins)

193. New York Giants (from Cowboys)

194. Tennessee Titans (from Ravens through Jets)

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

196. Minnesota Vikings (from Colts)

197. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons)

198. New England Patriots (from Vikings through Texans, Vikings and 49ers)

199. Cincinnati Bengals (from Lions through Browns)

200. Carolina Panthers

201. Green Bay Packers

202. New England Patriots (from Steelers)

203. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Eagles through Texans and Eagles)

204. Los Angeles Chargers

205. Detroit Lions (from Jaguars)

206. Cleveland Browns (from Bears)

207. Los Angeles Rams (from Texans through Rams and Titans)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bills through Jets)

209. Washington Commanders (from 49ers)

210. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)

211. Baltimore Ravens (from Broncos through Jets, Vikings and Eagles)

212. New England Patriots

213. Detroit Lions (from Seahawks through Jaguars)

214. Indianapolis Colts (from Steelers; Compensatory Selection)

215. Atlanta Falcons (from Eagles; Compensatory Selection)

216. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

217. Arizona Cardinals

218. Dallas Cowboys (from Titans)

219. Las Vegas Raiders

220. Buffalo Bills (from Jets)

221. Cincinnati Bengals (from Giants through Cowboys)

222. Detroit Lions (from Browns)

223. Washington Commanders

224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Saints through Patriots)

225. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs through Cowboys)

226. Cincinnati Bengals

227. Miami Dolphins

228. New York Jets (from Cowboys through Bills and Raiders)

229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Colts)

231. Atlanta Falcons

232. Los Angeles Rams (from Ravens)

233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions)

234. Minnesota Vikings

235. Minnesota Vikings (from Panthers)

236. Green Bay Packers

237. Pittsburgh Steelers

238. Miami Dolphins (from Chargers through Titans and Jets)

239. Chicago Bears (from Eagles through Jaguars and Browns)

240. Jacksonville Jaguars

241. Chicago Bears

242. New York Jets (from Bills through Browns)

243. Houston Texans (from 49ers)

244. Minnesota Vikings (from Texans)

245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams through Texans)

246. Denver Broncos

247. New England Patriots

248. Cleveland Browns (from Seahawks)

249. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)

250. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

251. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

252. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

253. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

254. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)

255. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

256. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

257. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

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