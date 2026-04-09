2026 NFL Draft Order
April 23 – 25
Pittsburgh
Round 1
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. Cincinnati Bengals
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets (from Colts)
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks
Round 2
33. New York Jets
34. Arizona Cardinals
35. Tennessee Titans
36. Las Vegas Raiders
37. New York Giants
38. Houston Texans (from Commanders)
39. Cleveland Browns
40. Kansas City Chiefs
41. Cincinnati Bengals
42. New Orleans Saints
43. Miami Dolphins
44. New York Jets (from Cowboys)
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47. Indianapolis Colts
48. Atlanta Falcons
49. Minnesota Vikings
50. Detroit Lions
51. Carolina Panthers
52. Green Bay Packers
53. Pittsburgh Steelers
54. Philadelphia Eagles
55. Los Angeles Chargers
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. Chicago Bears
58. San Francisco 49ers
59. Houston Texans
60. Chicago Bears (from Bills)
61. Los Angeles Rams
62. Denver Broncos
63. New England Patriots
64. Seattle Seahawks
Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals
66. Tennessee Titans
67. Las Vegas Raiders
68. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jets)
69. Houston Texans (from Giants)
70. Cleveland Browns
71. Washington Commanders
72. Cincinnati Bengals
73. New Orleans Saints
74. Kansas City Chiefs
75. Miami Dolphins
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Cowboys)
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78. Indianapolis Colts
79. Atlanta Falcons
80. Baltimore Ravens
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions)
82. Minnesota Vikings
83. Carolina Panthers
84. Green Bay Packers
85. Pittsburgh Steelers
86. Los Angeles Chargers
87. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles)
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. Chicago Bears
90. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers)
93. Los Angeles Rams
94. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
95. New England Patriots
96. Seattle Seahawks
97. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
98. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
99. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions; Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans
102. Las Vegas Raiders
103. New York Jets
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. New York Giants
106. Houston Texans (from Commanders)
107. Cleveland Browns
108. Denver Broncos (from Saints)
109. Kansas City Chiefs
110. Cincinnati Bengals
111. Denver Broncos (from Dolphins)
112. Dallas Cowboys
113. Indianapolis Colts
114. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons)
115. Baltimore Ravens
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117. Las Vegas Raiders (from Vikings through Jaguars)
118. Detroit Lions
119. Carolina Panthers
120. Green Bay Packers
121. Pittsburgh Steelers
122. Atlanta Falcons (from Eagles)
123. Los Angeles Chargers
124. Jacksonville Jaguars
125. New England Patriots (from Bears through Chiefs)
126. Buffalo Bills
127. San Francisco 49ers
128. Detroit Lions (from Texans)
129. Chicago Bears (from Rams)
130. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
131. New England Patriots
132. New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks)
133. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
134. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
135. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
136. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
137. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
138. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
139. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
140. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
141. Houston Texans (from Raiders through Browns)
142. Tennessee Titans (from Jets through Ravens)
143. Arizona Cardinals
144. Tennessee Titans (re-acquired through Rams)
145. New York Giants
146. Cleveland Browns
147. Washington Commanders
148. Kansas City Chiefs
149. Cleveland Browns (from Bengals)
150. New Orleans Saints
151. Miami Dolphins
152. Dallas Cowboys
153. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons)
154. Baltimore Ravens
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156. Indianapolis Colts
157. Detroit Lions
158. Carolina Panthers (from Vikings)
159. Carolina Panthers
160. Green Bay Packers
161. Pittsburgh Steelers
162. Baltimore Ravens (from Chargers)
163. Minnesota Vikings (from Eagles)
164. Jacksonville Jaguars
165. Buffalo Bills (from Bears)
166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 49ers through Eagles)
167. Houston Texans (re-acquired through Eagles)
168. Buffalo Bills
169. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
170. Denver Broncos
171. New England Patriots
172. New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks)
173. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
174. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
175. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
176. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
177. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
178. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
179. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
180. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
181. Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
182. Buffalo Bills (from Jets through Browns, Jaguars and Raiders)
183. Arizona Cardinals
184. Tennessee Titans
185. Las Vegas Raiders
186. New York Giants
187. Washington Commanders
188. Seattle Seahawks (from Browns)
189. Cincinnati Bengals
190. New Orleans Saints
191. New England Patriots (from Chiefs)
192. New York Giants (from Dolphins)
193. New York Giants (from Cowboys)
194. Tennessee Titans (from Ravens through Jets)
195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
196. Minnesota Vikings (from Colts)
197. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons)
198. New England Patriots (from Vikings through Texans, Vikings and 49ers)
199. Cincinnati Bengals (from Lions through Browns)
200. Carolina Panthers
201. Green Bay Packers
202. New England Patriots (from Steelers)
203. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Eagles through Texans and Eagles)
204. Los Angeles Chargers
205. Detroit Lions (from Jaguars)
206. Cleveland Browns (from Bears)
207. Los Angeles Rams (from Texans through Rams and Titans)
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bills through Jets)
209. Washington Commanders (from 49ers)
210. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
211. Baltimore Ravens (from Broncos through Jets, Vikings and Eagles)
212. New England Patriots
213. Detroit Lions (from Seahawks through Jaguars)
214. Indianapolis Colts (from Steelers; Compensatory Selection)
215. Atlanta Falcons (from Eagles; Compensatory Selection)
216. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
217. Arizona Cardinals
218. Dallas Cowboys (from Titans)
219. Las Vegas Raiders
220. Buffalo Bills (from Jets)
221. Cincinnati Bengals (from Giants through Cowboys)
222. Detroit Lions (from Browns)
223. Washington Commanders
224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Saints through Patriots)
225. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs through Cowboys)
226. Cincinnati Bengals
227. Miami Dolphins
228. New York Jets (from Cowboys through Bills and Raiders)
229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Colts)
231. Atlanta Falcons
232. Los Angeles Rams (from Ravens)
233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions)
234. Minnesota Vikings
235. Minnesota Vikings (from Panthers)
236. Green Bay Packers
237. Pittsburgh Steelers
238. Miami Dolphins (from Chargers through Titans and Jets)
239. Chicago Bears (from Eagles through Jaguars and Browns)
240. Jacksonville Jaguars
241. Chicago Bears
242. New York Jets (from Bills through Browns)
243. Houston Texans (from 49ers)
244. Minnesota Vikings (from Texans)
245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams through Texans)
246. Denver Broncos
247. New England Patriots
248. Cleveland Browns (from Seahawks)
249. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)
250. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
251. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
252. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
253. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
254. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)
255. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
256. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
257. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
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