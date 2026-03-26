Washington Commanders sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon

The Washington Commanders are signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, according to a person familiar with the move.

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon (44) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP/Darron Cummings) Los Angeles Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon (44) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP/Darron Cummings) The Washington Commanders signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on Thursday, the latest addition to a defense that was the NFL’s worst last season.

Witherspoon played just six regular-season games and one in the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams after breaking his left shoulder blade on Sept. 14 and aggravating the injury on Jan. 10. He started all 17 games for them in 2023, when he had three interceptions.

The 31-year-old joins a rebuilt secondary in Washington that includes fellow newcomers Amik Robertson and Nick Cross. Looking to upgrade on that side of the ball, the Commanders have spent significant money since free agency began, signing edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Leo Chenal.

Witherspoon is going into his 10th season in the league after spending the first four with San Francisco, two with Pittsburgh and the previous three with the Rams. He reunites with general manager Adam Peters, who drafted him in the third round with the 49ers in 2017.

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