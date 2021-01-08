Washington Football Team offensive guard Scherff makes AP All-Pro First Team

Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff was voted First Team All-Pro by The Associated Press for the first time in his career.

The All-Pro award is an honor bestowed on football players who are considered the best in their given position, and is voted on by select press organizations.

The six-year veteran made 13 starts this fall and played on 79% of the team’s offensive snaps.

The 29-year-old was also named to his fourth Pro Bowl last month.

Scherff is Washington’s first All-Pro First Teamer since 1996, when punter Matt Turk was selected.