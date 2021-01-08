INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Washington Football » Washington Football Team offensive…

Washington Football Team offensive guard Scherff makes AP All-Pro First Team

Dave Preston | @davpresto

January 8, 2021, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff was voted First Team All-Pro by The Associated Press for the first time in his career.

The All-Pro award is an honor bestowed on football players who are considered the best in their given position, and is voted on by select press organizations.

The six-year veteran made 13 starts this fall and played on 79% of the team’s offensive snaps.

The 29-year-old was also named to his fourth Pro Bowl last month.

Scherff is Washington’s first All-Pro First Teamer since 1996, when punter Matt Turk was selected.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up