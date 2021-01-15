Ryan Kerrigan says he’s ‘not closing any doors on Washington’

After Washington’s season came to a close, it was presumed that we had seen the last of Ryan Kerrigan in the Burgundy and Gold. But the veteran free agent isn't ruling out a return to Washington just yet.

Ryan Kerrigan: 'I'm not closing any doors on Washington' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On Friday, the four-time Pro Bowler discussed his NFL future with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier of 106.7 The Fan’s Grant & Danny.

When asked about the prospect of remaining with which he’s spent the entirety of his ten-year career, he said “I’m not closing any doors on Washington.”

“No talks have taken place to get that done for me to be back here next year, so make of that what you will,” Kerrigan said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen and I guess we’ll see come March.”

Kerrigan, who leads the franchise in all-time sacks, saw reduced playing time in 2020, with Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looking more to his young stars on the edge.

“I knew it was going to be a different kind of role than I was used to with Sweat emerging the way he did and drafting a guy who is largely considered a generational talent in Chase Young,” he said.

During the season, reports surfaced that Kerrigan requested a trade, then were subsequently denied by the Washington Football Team. Those reports weren’t confirmed by either party, but Kerrigan has made it clear that he isn’t satisfied playing limited minutes, whether in Washington or elsewhere.

“I definitely still see myself as a starter. Yeah, I’m chronologically 32, but I guess from a football standpoint I would think I’m more 27 or 28 with how I take care of myself,” the veteran pass rusher said. “With this year, playing the lesser role that I played, I feel like that may have added even more quality football ahead of me.”

Since being selected No. 16 overall in the 2011 draft, Kerrigan has recorded 454 tackles, 95.5 sacks and 26 forced fumbles in a Washington uniform. It would be difficult to imagine him in another jersey, but that seems more likely than not at this stage in his career.

“As a free agent, I have to weigh my options,” Kerrigan added. “I’ll always love it here. Whether I’m back or not, that’s not going to change.”