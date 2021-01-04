Report: Eagles players ‘outraged’ by Doug Pederson’s QB switch vs. Washington

Report: Eagles players 'outraged' by Pederson's QB switch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Doug Pederson’s decision to swap Jalen…

Report: Eagles players 'outraged' by Pederson's QB switch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Doug Pederson’s decision to swap Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a three-point game wasn’t well-received by basically anyone who watched the game on Sunday night. That large contingent may include a few Eagles players, too.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, several Eagles players and coaches were “shocked and outraged” by the decision, and two defensive players had to be held back from confronting Pederson on the sideline.

Veteran leader and Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce reportedly went over to Pederson to ask why he pulled the starting quarterback in a close game.

For a coach whose job security is in question, this wouldn’t be the best development for him or Philadelphia’s locker room dynamic.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

McLane’s report also mentions how Hurts himself was “distraught” after he was pulled. A broadcast showed what appeared to be him saying “it’s not right” on the bench after he was replaced, and even though he was told before the game that there was a chance Sudfeld could play, he didn’t understand why Pederson made the move in that spot.

With the loss, the Eagles finished with a 4-11-1 record, by far their worst mark since Pederson took over the team in 2016. He is scheduled to meet with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Tuesday to review the 2020 season.