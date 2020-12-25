Alex Smith questionable, Terry McLaurin doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Panthers

The Washington Football Team received both some good and bad news on Friday regarding the injury front ahead of this weekend's clash against the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Alex Smith was a full participant in practice on Friday, the first time he wasn’t limited since suffering a calf injury in Washington’s Week 14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but his progression on Friday was an encouraging sign that he’ll be able to play.

It wasn’t all good news for Washington, though, as wideout Terry McLaurin did not participate in practice for the third straight day. McLaurin, who has played in every game this season for Washington, is listed as doubtful for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Running back Antonio Gibson and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis were both limited participants for Washington on Friday and are questionable for Sunday’s game. Gibson has not played since Week 13 dealing with turf toe, while Pierre-Louis missed last week’s game with an ankle injury.

For Carolina, star running back Christian McCaffrey. starting left tackle Russell Okung and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. were all listed as doubtful.

The injury updates came via Washington’s PR staff, as media was not present at practice on Friday due to the Christmas holiday.