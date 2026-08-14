Commanders beat Dolphins 20-7 as Marcus Mariota leaves with a leg injury

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Malik Willis got off to an impressive start as Miami’s new quarterback, leading a 14-play, 93-yard…

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Malik Willis got off to an impressive start as Miami’s new quarterback, leading a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive as the Dolphins lost 20-7 to the Washington Commanders Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Washington’s veteran backup quarterback, Marcus Mariota, got the start but lasted just four plays.

Mariota suffered a leg injury on a non-contact play while handing the ball off to Kaytron Allen. He immediately fell to the ground and was surrounded by Washington’s training staff.

Mariota eventually walked off the field under his own power and went into the blue medical tent. The veteran emerged a few minutes later and had a brief sideline chat with starting QB Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator David Blough before walking into the locker room.

The Commanders held out Daniels and two dozen other healthy players.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason to replace Tua Tagovailoa, Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards on his lone series and had 9 yards rushing on two carries. De’Von Achane also played just the first series, capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown run. He had 39 yards on seven carries.

Willis’ best play was a 28-yard connection with rookie Caleb Douglas, who hauled in the pass with one hand over cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. Almost all the Commanders’ defensive starters didn’t play.

One play before he was hurt, Mariota completed a 22-yard pass to Dyami Brown but was hit by linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the throw. He was slow to get up before jogging to catch up with his teammates.

Sam Hartman came on for Mariota and was uneven. The third-year player was 8 of 15 for 80 yards and an interception.

JETS 24, BUCCANEERS 16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie fourth-rounder Cade Klubnik led New York to scores on his two drives after a surprise start in place of Geno Smith in a loss to Tampa Bay.

Klubnik, competing for the No. 2 quarterback job, opened the game under center when Smith was scratched because of a sore foot, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. Smith was expected to play at least a few snaps, along with the rest of New York’s starters. But coach Aaron Glenn opted to rest him in favor of Klubnik.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the reason for Smith sitting out.

Klubnik looked confident and competent against the Buccaneers, who sat their starters on both sides of the ball.

The former Clemson star, working with the starting offense, completed a 12-yard pass to Mason Taylor to begin the 12-play, 55-yard opening drive. He had completions of 21 and 11 yards to Garrett Wilson on third-down plays, but threw incomplete to Wilson in the end zone on third-and-goal from the Buccaneers 9. New York settled for a 27-yard field goal by Cade York.

Klubnik came on with the Jets’ backups on their second possession and got things started with a 5-yard pass to first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. Braelon Allen, back from a knee injury that limited him to four games last season, capped the drive with a 31-yard dash into the end zone to make it 10-0.

That was all for Klubnik, who finished 5 of 7 for 56 yards. He was replaced by Bailey Zappe, who had an interception returned 47 yards for a touchdown by undrafted rookie Ayden Garnes on his first series.

BRONCOS 27, FALCONS 7

ATLANTA (AP) — Jarrett Stidham threw a touchdown pass in his bid to keep his hold on Denver’s backup job and Jahdae Barron returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown as the Broncos overwhelmed Atlanta.

Stidham completed 9 of 15 passes for 131 yards, including a 5-yard scoring pass to Jaleel McLaughlin, while playing the first half.

Denver coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday starting quarterback Bo Nix would not play against Atlanta. Nix is expected to make his preseason debut next week at home against Green Bay. Sam Ehlinger played the second half, completing 10 of 14 passes for 67 yards, after Stidham led the Broncos to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 3 of 5 passes for 22 yards while playing two series. Tagovailoa’s expected competition for the starting job has been on hold with Michael Penix Jr. still not cleared for team drills as he continues his recovery from surgery on his left knee.

Cooper Rush, who played behind Tagovailoa, threw two interceptions, including Barron’s pick returned for a touchdown. A deflection by linebacker Karene Reid on Rush’s pass for Chris Blair set up the interception.

Two prominent Atlanta starters, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, were in uniform but did not play. The Falcons were held to 192 yards in the debut for coach Kevin Stefanski.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.