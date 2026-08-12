Commanders’ Jayden Daniels shines in joint practice vs. Dolphins in front of a star-studded audience

It was Daniels' first time facing another team since last December.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Takeaways from the Commanders-Dolphins joint practice

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels’ injury-ridden second NFL season ended in December when the Washington Commanders opted to sit their franchise quarterback for the final three games to preserve his health.

Daniels understood the decision but was disappointed and wanted to play.

Eight months later, Daniels got his first chance to face another team when the Miami Dolphins arrived at the Commanders’ headquarters on Wednesday for a joint practice. The quarterback put on a show in front of a crowd that included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and rapper Wale.

“It’s a new year,” Daniels said. “I don’t want to compare what I did my first two years. Now I’m on to a new season, a new year. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself every day.”

The first competition consisted of 1-on-1 drills between wide receivers and defensive backs. Daniels was surgical throughout, completing 11 of 13 passes, including touchdowns to Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks.

During red zone 11-on-11 drills, Daniels found Diggs for a touchdown on a perfect throw to the back corner of the end zone.

Diggs, who signed with the Commanders just last week, was a frequent target of Daniels throughout the day. The duo has already built chemistry — largely thanks to Diggs’ ability to find open space.

“He goes out and makes plays,” Daniels said. “He brings energy. He’s a leader. I’m super happy to have Stefon in that room, not just for the offense but just for the whole team in general.”

Daniels has spent much of his offseason learning a new offense. Coordinator David Blough’s system features more traditional formations with the QB under center, a stark difference from Kliff Kingsbury’s shotgun-heavy scheme that Daniels ran the past two years.

Nearly all of Daniels’ snaps during 11-on-11 work came from under center on Wednesday, and he looked comfortable.

“As reps and time go on, you get more of a grasp and a feel for who can run what route, how Blough is supposed to call it,” Daniels said. “This is what practice is for. Day by day, I try to come in and have control of the offense and get 1% better.”

The Commanders’ offensive line largely held up in pass protection, even following the loss of star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a left arm injury that will require surgery. Washington’s run game struggled, but the Daniels-led aerial attack made up for it.

Daniels’ best throw of the day came when he faked a handoff, rolled to his right and uncorked a deep ball to Burks for a 70-yard touchdown, beating Miami defenders Zayne Anderson and Michael Taaffe.

The joint practice gave Daniels’ defensive teammates a new appreciation for their quarterback.

“Shoutout ‘5,’ man,” defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw said. “Best in the world.”

Although the Commanders’ offense got the better of the Dolphins’ defense for most of the afternoon, the latter got the last laugh. Practice concluded with a two-minute drill, and Taaffe broke up a potential touchdown pass in the back of the end zone as time expired.

For Daniels and the Commanders, that final drill was a reminder there’s still plenty of room for growth.

“I wouldn’t say we’re in midseason form,” Daniels said. You wouldn’t want to be in midseason form right now. … I still got some ways to go. We have explosive plays, but a lot is not perfect. I’m still working. The whole team’s still working. We’re still building that chemistry and continuity.”

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