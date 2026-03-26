Falcons bolster running back position by signing Brian Robinson Jr. and Tyler Goodson

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Thursday, giving starter Bijan Robinson…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Thursday, giving starter Bijan Robinson a new backup.

The Falcons added more depth at running back by also signing Tyler Goodson.

Atlanta needed depth at the position after losing former backup Tyler Allgeier, who signed with Arizona.

Brian Robinson, a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2022, ran for 400 yards with two touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Robinson started 37 games in three seasons with Washington, rushing for more than 700 yards each season. He ran for a combined 15 touchdowns in the three seasons with Washington.

Robinson also has 73 receptions for 612 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

Goodson, a native of Suwanee, Georgia, has rushed for 264 yards with one touchdown in three seasons with Indianapolis.

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