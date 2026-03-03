Commanders sign veteran offensive lineman Andrew Wylie to an extension

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday they have signed offensive lineman Andrew Wylie to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday they have signed offensive lineman Andrew Wylie to a contract extension.

Wylie, an eight-year veteran, has played in 45 games, including 33 starts, for Washington the past three seasons. He began his career with Kansas City, starting at guard and tackle.

Wylie, from Eastern Michigan, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has been valuable as a swing lineman, making 93 regular-season starts in 116 games.

The Commanders did not release details of the extension with Wylie, 31.

While with the Chiefs, Wylie played for five AFC West champion teams and Kansas City made three Super Bowl appearances. He allowed no sacks during Washington’s 2024 NFC championship game run.

