Commanders signing K’Lavon Chaisson, Chig Okonkwo, Leo Chenal and Nick Cross, AP source says

New England Patriots' K'lavon Chaisson (44) reacts after a play during the first quarter of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Kevin Sabitus) New England Patriots' K'lavon Chaisson (44) reacts after a play during the first quarter of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Kevin Sabitus) The NFL’s last-ranked defense is getting a whole new crop of players, and Jayden Daniels is getting another target on offense.

The Washington Commanders agreed to terms with edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Leo Chenal, safety Nick Cross and tight end Chig Okonkwo, a person with knowledge of the moves told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts cannot become official until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. EDT.

Chaisson’s deal for next season is worth $12 million, with $10.3 million guaranteed, according to Athletes First, the agency that represents him. He is the second pass-rushing specialist joining the team after Odafe Oweh agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract earlier this week.

Chaisson, who turns 27 on July 25, was a 2020 first-round draft pick of Jacksonville who helped New England reach the Super Bowl last season. He had 7 1/2 sacks in 16 regular-season games, then three more during the Patriots’ four-game playoff run.

Chenal, 25, was part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning team in the 2023 season. The 24-year-old Cross, who spent the past four seasons with Indianapolis, returns to the D.C. area, where he played his college football at Maryland.

The Commanders earlier in the week agreed to terms with cornerback Amik Robertson. Washington has committed more than $200 million in salaries over the first two-plus days since teams could begin making deals with players’ agents.

That includes re-signing backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has served as a mentor to Jayden Daniels and provides the face of the franchise some continuity. Mariota acknowledged wanting to move west to be closer to family but said other factors contributed to him staying in Washington.

“There was, to me, no doubt in my mind that I wanted to be back,” Mariota said on a video call with reporters. “Nothing really knocked my socks off, so this is where I wanted to be and I’m privileged and blessed to be back.”

