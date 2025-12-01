The Commanders are still without Jayden Daniels but now are losing in overtime instead of blowouts

So instead of losing over and over by 20-plus points, now the Washington Commanders are losing repeatedly in overtime.

The common denominator: They are still failing to win, to the tune of seven consecutive defeats and a 3-9 record.

One bit of good news is that Terry McLaurin finally returned to the lineup — and the Commanders could be about to get Jayden Daniels back from injury, too, for next weekend’s game at the Minnesota Vikings, although coach Dan Quinn said Monday the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year still has not been cleared for contact and his status might be unknown until Friday.

At least Quinn’s club suddenly is showing that it can be competitive, which hasn’t always been the case and does matter for the future, even if this season is, essentially, over.

“I hate the outcome, but I loved the fight,” Quinn said Sunday night after Washington’s 27-26 loss to the Denver Broncos, which ended when backup quarterback Marcus Mariota’s pass attempt on a 2-point conversion try was swatted away by Nik Bonitto. “It’s been tough as hell for a while.”

This OT setback followed another in Washington’s prior game, a 16-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16, right before the Commanders’ bye.

“We’re going in the right direction. It’s not exactly where we want to be, but I think putting together a great week of practice, I think we just continue to stack these,” said Mariota, who is 1-5 as a starter in place of Daniels, currently out with a dislocated left elbow. “Regardless of what it looks like for us, it’s all about the process and the journey. The more that we can find ways to improve week to week, I think that sets a solid foundation for what’s to come.”

What’s working

Having McLaurin back. After sitting out seven of the previous eight games with a quad injury, the star wideout reminded everyone just how valuable he is when he’s on the field, grabbing seven passes for 96 yards, including Washington’s TD in OT. “I have confidence, no matter how much time I may miss, that I’ll come out and try to give us a chance to win the game,” said McLaurin, who missed training camp while negotiating a new deal and eventually signed a three-year extension worth up to $96 million. He originally was supposed to be on a snap count Sunday night but that kind of went out the window. And with Denver’s defense focusing a lot on McLaurin — particularly star CB Pat Surtain II — TE Zach Ertz was able to get open quite a lot, to the tune of 10 catches for 106 yards. “It doesn’t matter who’s guarding him, he makes plays,” Ertz said about McLaurin. “And so I love that we have him back out there. His game speaks for itself.”

What needs help

Red zone defense. The Broncos went 5 for 5 in the red zone, scoring points every time they drove inside the Washington 20-yard line — a trio of touchdowns and a pair of field goals.

Stock up

WR Treylon Burks. In a highlight that might be played for years to come, Burks made a leaping one-handed catch in the end zone in the third quarter that put Washington up 14-13. Adding to the lore: Burks recently had surgery on a finger on that hand. It was his first TD grab since 2022 — and just the second of his NFL career. “An unbelievable play,” Mariota called it. The oft-injured Burks was waived by the Tennessee Titans in July, two days after the 2022 first-round draft pick hurt his right shoulder while making a diving catch in practice. He signed with Washington in October. ”His hunger index is high,” Quinn said.

Stock down

The defense’s inability to cover opposing tight ends. This has been a recurring theme this season, and Denver’s Evan Engram was the latest to expose Washington’s problems in that area, compiling team highs of six catches and 79 yards receiving Sunday night. Engram beat LB Bobby Wagner for a 41-yard completion to set up the Broncos’ go-ahead TD in overtime.

Key numbers

0-7 — Washington’s record when trailing at halftime this season.

0-5 — The Commanders’ mark in prime-time games this season.

Next steps

It’s really all about draft order now, something that could take a hit for Washington with a — gasp! — victory against the woeful Vikings (4-8), who have lost four games in a row and have serious quarterback issues.

