The 3-10 Commanders visit the 2-11 Giants in a game of NFC rivals on long skids

Washington (3-10) at N.Y. Giants (2-11) BetMGM NFL odds: Giants by 2 1/2. Against the spread: Commanders 4-9; Giants 7-6.…

Washington (3-10) at N.Y. Giants (2-11)

BetMGM NFL odds: Giants by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Commanders 4-9; Giants 7-6.

Series record: New York leads 108-74-5.

Last meeting: Commanders beat Giants 21-6 on Sept. 7, 2025, at Washington.

Last week: Commanders lost to Vikings 31-0; Giants had bye, lost to Patriots 33-15 on Dec. 1.

Commanders offense: overall (18), rush (4), pass (24), scoring (24)

Commanders defense: overall (30), rush (29), pass (30), scoring (28)

Giants offense: overall (14), rush (13), pass (15), scoring (23)

Giants defense: overall (31), rush (31), pass (24), scoring (30)

Turnover differential: Commanders minus-11; Giants minus-7.

Commanders player to watch

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Giants allow 154.2 rushing yards a game and the Commanders are averaging 136.5, so perhaps this will be the week Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury lets Rodriguez get a few more carries. He had success last week against Minnesota when given the ball — gaining 5.2 yards per rush — but only ran the ball 10 times.

Giants player to watch

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart. His development is the most — and maybe only — important part left in this lost season. Dart says he just wants to win as the Giants play out the string, and he might be able to take advantage of an opponent that struggles against the run and the pass. Dart has thrown for 11 touchdowns and run for seven more in his first eight NFL starts.

Key matchup

Commanders’ offensive line vs. Giants’ pass rush. Only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, approaching the single-season record, has more sacks than New York’s Brian Burns, with a career-high 13. Even without Kayvon Thibodeaux, there should be plenty of pressure on Mariota from Burns, rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Key injuries

Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels will miss his seventh game of the season after aggravating his injured left elbow last week. That was his first game in more than a month after dislocating his nonthrowing elbow on Nov. 2. Daniels also missed two games with a sprained left knee and one game with a bad right hamstring earlier. … TE Zach Ertz went on IR this week after tearing his right ACL.

Giants: Thibodeaux could miss a fourth consecutive game because of a shoulder injury. … With P Jamie Gillian nursing a left knee injury, Cameron Johnston was signed to the practice squad and could take over punting duties.

Series notes

The Commanders won the past three meetings after losing the previous three. … Washington is trying to sweep the two-game series against the Giants in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982-83. … Each team is expected to have a different starting QB than in Week 1: Marcus Mariota instead of Daniels for the Commanders, and Dart instead of Russell Wilson for the Giants.

Stats and stuff

Following eight consecutive defeats, Washington already has twice as many losses as it did all of last season, when it went 12-5 and then made it all the way to the NFC title game. … The loss to Minnesota last week was the first time Washington had been shut out since 2019. … The Commanders are 1-5 when Mariota starts this season. … The Commanders have just seven takeaways this season, the same total as the Giants. The Jets (with two) are the only team with fewer. … LB Von Miller’s sack last week against the Vikings raised his season total to a team-leading six and his career count to 135 1/2, putting him one away from passing Jared Allen for 12th on the all-time list. … The Giants have lost seven in a row, with coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen getting fired during the skid. They’ve lost 25 of their past 30 games dating to last season. … New York has had six different leading receivers in 13 games. WR Wan’Dale Robinson has a team-high 73 catches and 828 yards, while TE Theo Johnson has the most TD catches with five. … Carter registered his first full sack against the Patriots after being benched for the first quarter, his second disciplinary action in three games.

Fantasy tip

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy is good to go after the bye week, interim coach Mike Kafka said. With snow potentially in the forecast, Tracy might get a healthy amount of carries and the chance to develop a rhythm in the running game.

