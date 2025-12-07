McCarthy, Vikings rebound with 31-0 win over reeling Commanders, who lose Daniels to injury again

J.J. McCarthy threw a career-high three touchdown passes, returning from his latest injury absence in prime form for the Vikings in a 31-0 victory on Sunday that sent the Washington Commanders to their eighth straight loss.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had no bigger problem in this messy season than turnovers, with a league-worst minus-15 margin entering this week.

In a much-needed momentum-builder for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, they finally kept a firm grip on the ball — up and down the field.

McCarthy threw a career-high three touchdown passes in his first turnover-free game, returning from his latest injury absence in prime form for the Vikings in a 31-0 victory on Sunday that sent the Washington Commanders to their eighth straight loss.

“It’s just something I feel like should’ve happened a lot earlier,” McCarthy said. “I absolutely love those guys for the grace and patience they’ve had with me, but we’ve got to continue to do it again.”

McCarthy went 16 for 23 for 163 yards in his seventh NFL start, after sitting out last week in Seattle with a concussion while the Vikings were shut out for the first time in 18 years and dropped their fourth consecutive game with the offense in disrepair. One week later, they got to deliver the shutout — in just their second turnover-free game of the season.

They also stopped a three-game losing streak at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings heard plenty of boos the previous time they played at home.

“It felt good to play to the standard our fans expect,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie year after knee surgery and five games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, targeted his tight ends for all three scores — the first two to Josh Oliver and the last one to T.J. Hockenson.

As smooth as the afternoon went for the Vikings (5-8), the return of the starting quarterback for the Commanders (3-10) produced nothing positive — only pain.

Jayden Daniels, the 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner, was forced out midway through the third quarter when he was blocked during an interception return and landed hard on the left elbow he dislocated last month to require a three-game absence. Daniels missed three games to injury earlier this season, too. Marcus Mariota, who is 1-5 as the starter, threw an interception and lost a fumble in relief.

“When you get beat 31-0, it’s not about offense or defense. That’s just bad,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “We just didn’t play any kind of complementary football, and this is the result.”

Stacking positive plays

McCarthy, who took four sacks and faced plenty of pressure, looked like a seasoned pro from the start as the Vikings elected to take the ball first and opened with a seven-play, 61-yard drive for their first touchdown in nine quarters.

The defense stopped the Commanders on fourth-and-goal from the 2 when Deebo Samuel stumbled in the back of the end zone and failed to hang on to the throw from Daniels — a third straight incompletion despite owning one of the league’s best rushing attacks and averaging 4.7 yards per attempt on the ground on Sunday.

Then McCarthy directed a 19-play, 98-yard drive that drained 12:01 off the clock, as the Vikings converted all five third downs — including three with 6-plus yards to go. Jordan Mason capped the possession with a touchdown run, as the Vikings leaned on him and Aaron Jones for a combined 128 yards on 25 carries.

Justin Jefferson, who has totaled just four receptions for 15 yards over his past two games, frequently pumped his fist in support of McCarthy after completions that moved the chains. The two-time All-Pro was so relieved to experience a well-rounded victory such as this with his teammates that he didn’t mind McCarthy missing him wide open on a post route from their 34-yard line late in the third quarter, when McCarthy scrambled for a first down instead.

“It’s definitely one of those plays I wish would’ve come to me, but it happens sometimes and that’s part of the game,” Jefferson said. “As long as we win, that’s what I really care about.”

Playing keepaway

The time of possession during Minnesota’s second touchdown drive was the longest in the NFL since 2021, when San Francisco had the ball for 13:05 on a Week 11 possession at Jacksonville.

This was the longest drive duration for the Vikings since at least 2000, as far as Sportradar data goes back on this category. Their most recent possession that hit 19 plays was in Week 3 in 2008 against Carolina. That ended with a field goal.

Injury report

After Daniels left, 13-year veteran TE Zach Ertz hurt his right knee on a hard and low hit during an incompletion from Mariota. The Commanders feared he tore his ACL.

Up next

The Commanders play at the New York Giants next Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings visit the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday night.

