Jayden Daniels will miss the Commanders’ game against the Giants on Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Jayden Daniels will sit out the Washington Commanders’ game at the New York Giants on Sunday after aggravating his injured left elbow last weekend.

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Daniels did not re-dislocate the elbow — which originally was hurt in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2 — when the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was knocked to the ground after throwing an interception in Washington’s 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Landing on it, like full-on” was the issue, Quinn said, noting that an MRI exam on Monday and further testing this week showed “no structural setbacks at all.”

He said team doctors advised him to keep Daniels off the field against the Giants (2-11). Marcus Mariota will start for Washington.

“We’re really bummed for Jayden,” Quinn said.

This will be the seventh game the QB will have missed because of injuries this season — half of the schedule for the Commanders (3-10), who have lost eight contests in a row. Daniels sat out two with a sprained left knee, one with a bad right hamstring and had been sidelined for three games in a row because of his nonthrowing elbow until returning last Sunday.

In addition, he has left before the end of the game each of the past three times he did play.

That’s after appearing in all 20 of the Commanders’ games last season, including the playoffs.

As for any concerns over the fact that Daniels’ latest problem arose when he was hit while chasing after a defender who had picked off a pass, Quinn pointed out that the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in last year’s NFL draft doesn’t throw many interceptions.

“We’re not going to live our whole life scared — I promise you that,” the coach said, and he noted that he would anticipate Daniels playing again this season.

“Let’s see where we’re at next week,” Quinn said. “We’re always going to make the best decision for him, for the team.”

A season ago, Daniels was superb, leading Washington to a 12-5 record and completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions and running for 891 yards with six TDs.

After going 9 for 20 for just 78 yards passing plus an interception against Minnesota, Daniels owns a completion rate of 60.6 with 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating slid from 100.1 to 88.1. He’s run for 278 yards with two scores.

