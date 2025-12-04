Commanders visit Vikings with both sides aiming to stop a long skid and bring back a healthy QB

Washington (3-9) at Minnesota (4-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 2. Against the spread: Commanders…

Washington (3-9) at Minnesota (4-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 2.

Against the spread: Commanders 4-8, Vikings 4-8.

Series record: Vikings lead 15-13.

Last meeting: Vikings beat Commanders 20-17 on the road on Nov. 6, 2022.

Last week: Commanders lost at home to Broncos 27-26 in OT; Vikings lost at Seahawks 26-0.

Commanders offense: overall (15), rush (3), pass (22), scoring (22).

Commanders defense: overall (31), rush (27), pass (31), scoring (28).

Vikings offense: overall (29), rush (25), pass (29), scoring (28).

Vikings defense: overall (10), rush (23), pass (5), scoring (18).

Turnover differential: Commanders minus-8; Vikings minus-15.

Commanders player to watch

WR Terry McLaurin. Washington’s top pass-catcher finally got back on the field last week after missing seven of eight games with a quadriceps injury. He immediately showed the type of playmaker he is with seven receptions for 96 yards including a fourth down touchdown in overtime while being covered by star Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Vikings player to watch

WR Justin Jefferson. Limited to a career-low 4 yards last week on two catches while backup QB Max Brosmer threw four interceptions in place of the injured and equally struggling J.J. McCarthy, Jefferson has stunningly become a nonfactor lately with the offense in such bad shape. The two-time All-Pro has only two receptions of 20-plus yards over the past six games — for 21 and 27 yards.

Key matchup

Vikings offensive line vs. Commanders pass rush. McCarthy, with just six games started in his NFL career, has had enough trouble with accuracy on well-blocked passing plays, let alone when he’s being pressured. After Brosmer felt the heat from the Seahawks last week in the franchise’s first shutout in 18 years, the Vikings need to give McCarthy time to try to help get him back on track.

Key injuries

Commanders: All eyes will be on QB Jayden Daniels and whether he can return after missing the past three games with a dislocated left elbow. After winning the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season and playing in every game, Daniels already has missed six games to injuries. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday … Starting WR Noah Brown (groin) is on track to return after sitting out all but two games this season. … Two defensive starters, LB Bobby Wagner (knee) and DT Javon Kinlaw (back), were held out of practice on Wednesday.

Vikings: McCarthy (concussion) has been cleared to return after missing the previous game. He sat out five games earlier this season with a sprained ankle. … LG Donovan Jackson (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday after missing the most recent game, but LT Christian Darrisaw was a full participant and is on track to return after a foot injury kept him out last week. Jackson’s backup, Blake Brandel, went in the concussion protocol after the most recent game but practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Series notes

The Vikings erased a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to beat the Commanders in their previous meeting at FedEx Field. … The teams have only played once before at U.S. Bank Stadium, a 19-9 Vikings win in 2019. … Washington is 3-2 against Minnesota all time in the playoffs, winning the most recent meeting in 1992. The Vikings have won 10 of 14 matchups since then.

Stats and stuff

The Commanders have lost seven games in a row, giving them nearly twice as many losses as last season, when they went 12-5 and won twice in the playoffs to reach the NFC championship game. After losing four straight games each by at least 21 points, the Commanders have come close to stopping their skid in the past two contests, losing to Miami and Denver in overtime. … Backup QB Marcus Mariota has nine touchdowns and six interceptions with 63.2% completion rate this season. Washington’s record is 1-5 in his starts. … TE Zach Ertz led the Commanders with 10 receptions for 106 yards last week. His 824 career catches rank fifth on the all-time NFL list for tight ends. … For all of the problems Washington has had, it has managed to run the ball well, averaging 138.9 yards per game on the ground, which ranks third in the league. … The Commanders have only seven takeaways this season. The New York Jets (two) are the only NFL club with fewer. … Wagner ranks second in the league with 115 tackles this season. He had his second interception of the season last week. … The Vikings have lost four straight games, more losses than they had in their 14-3 regular season in 2024. They’ve matched streaks in 2023, 2016 and 2013 for their longest since a six-game skid in 2011. … The Vikings are 1-4 at home this season after going 7-1 last season. … Between McCarthy, Brosmer and Carson Wentz, Vikings passers have a 5.2% interception rate this season that is the worst for any team in the NFL since 2009, per Sportradar data. … Vikings OLB Dallas Turner leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks. He had two strip-sacks and a pass deflection last week. … Vikings LB Eric Wilson had four tackles for loss last week and has at least one in seven straight games, the second-longest active streak in the league. … The Vikings have 20 players with at least one tackle for loss this season, tied for the second most in the NFL behind the Colts.

Fantasy tip

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson landed on the waiver wire in plenty of leagues this season with the passing game so broken, but after a season-high 59 yards on six receptions last week he’s worth a pickup if he’s available entering a home game against a vulnerable pass defense.

