Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is out for the season with a torn ACL

“He has meant a lot to our team, both on and off the field,” Quinn said.

The 35-year-old Ertz was injured when he was hit on an incomplete pass from backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in the third quarter of Washington’s 31-0 loss at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

“I hate seeing those happen. Got a chance to connect with Zach last night a little bit, just because I’ve had a relationship with him,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I’ve always just thought the absolute world of him as a player.”

This was Ertz’s second season with the Commanders and his 13th in the NFL. He ranks fifth in league history among tight ends with 825 catches.

Ertz has 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns this season — all of which rank second on the team, which is 3-10 after losing eight games in a row.

Mariota entered Sunday’s game after starting QB Jayden Daniels left when he aggravated his left elbow, which he dislocated last month.

Quinn said Daniels’ non-throwing elbow was sore but there were “no long-term concerns” about it. Still, it’s too soon to say whether Daniels will be able to play next Sunday against the New York Giants.

