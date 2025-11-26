Reeling Commanders host surging Broncos on Sunday night

Denver (9-2) at Washington (3-8) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. BetMGM line: Broncos by 6 1/2. Against the spread: Denver…

Denver (9-2) at Washington (3-8)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC.

BetMGM line: Broncos by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Denver 5-5-1; Washington 3-8

Series record: Broncos lead 8-7.

Last meeting: Commanders beat Broncos 35-33 in Denver on Sept. 17, 2023

Last week: Both teams had their bye week.

Broncos offense: overall (14), rush (10), pass (17), scoring (16)

Broncos defense: overall (3), rush (3), pass (6), scoring (3)

Commanders offense: overall (17), rush (5), pass (24), scoring (23)

Commanders defense: overall (31), rush (27), pass (29), scoring (28)

Turnover differential: Broncos minus-3; Commanders minus-8

Broncos player to watch

QB Bo Nix. At times this season Nix has frustrated Broncos fans with his inconsistency, but quarterbacks are feasting on the depleted Washington defense, which is without top cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Trey Amos, as well as top pass rusher Dorance Armstrong. This is Nix’s opportunity to shine in prime time.

Commanders player to watch

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The running back nicknamed “Bill” burst onto the scene as a rookie this season, running for 82 yards and a touchdown in the opener, then staking his claim on the starting job with a 111-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Chargers. Since then it’s been tough going, though, and he hasn’t broken 40 yards in each of his past five games. Can he get back on track after the bye week?

Key matchup

Broncos run game vs. Commanders defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Daron Payne. Payne returns after being suspended for a game after punching a Detroit player, and he and Kinlaw have been one of the few bright spots in Washington this season, bottling up the middle and forcing opposing running backs to the outside in pursuit of yardage.

Key injuries

Broncos: Coming out of the bye, the Broncos have a largely clean bill of health. CB Pat Surtain II has made progress in returning from his pec injury, and will attempt to return to action as the week progresses. LB Alex Singleton had surgery for testicular cancer earlier this month, and could return to the lineup as soon as Sunday.

Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to miss the game, but has returned to practice in a limited basis this week. … S Will Harris (ankle) could return after spending time on injured reserve. … WRs Noah Brown (knee) and Terry McLaurin (quad) have returned to practice, with McLaurin eyeing a return on Sunday.

Series notes

The Commanders will wear their “Super Bowl Era” uniform on Sunday night, a nod to their 42-10 victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl 22. Winning quarterback Doug Williams remains with the team as a senior assistant. … The home team has held serve in the series since 2005, minus a 35-33 Washington win in the previous ast meeting. … These two teams have never met in a regular-season “Sunday Night Football game.”

Stats and stuff

Washington is 2-1 against the AFC West so far this season, with wins against the Chargers and Raiders, and a loss to the Chiefs. … The Broncos’ eight-game win streak is the second longest in the league, behind the Patriots (nine). … Denver has scored 257 points so far this season, its most through Week 11 since 2014. … Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto has 9 1/2 sacks, and would be the first to reach double-digits in consecutive seasons since Von Miller. … Miller is suiting up for the Commanders now, and is two sacks away from passing Jared Allen for 12th on the NFL’s career list. … Commanders TE Zach Ertz is one catch away from tying Shannon Sharpe for fifth in career receptions by a tight end. … Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has reached 1,065 yards in backup duty, though Sunday is likely to be his final start before Jayden Daniels returns.

Fantasy tip

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has only scored four touchdowns this season, despite putting up respectable yardage numbers. The Commanders pass defense has been porous, so if he’s going to get going, there’s no better time than Sunday.

