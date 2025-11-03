Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu suspended for game by NFL for repeated hip-drop tackles

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was suspended without pay for one game by the NFL on Monday for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was suspended without pay for one game by the NFL on Monday for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

The NFL said during the first quarter of Washington’ 38-14 home loss to Seattle on Sunday night that Luvu made his third hip-drop tackle of the season. He was fined in Weeks 4 and 8.

The league cited Rule 12, Section 2, Article 18 (a)(b), which states: “It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

Luvu will miss the Commanders’ home game against Detroit on Sunday. He may appeal the suspension under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

