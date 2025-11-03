A regression is one thing, but this Commanders season is now a full-fledged nightmare

Washington's season was already looking bleak when Jayden Daniels' arm twisted and bent in a way that brought back some painful memories for D.C. fans.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington's season was already looking bleak when Jayden Daniels' arm twisted and bent in a way that brought back some painful memories for D.C. fans.

It wasn’t quite Joe Theismann in 1985, and maybe it won’t be as devastating long term as Robert Griffin III’s knee injury, but Daniels’ hideous elbow dislocation Sunday night against Seattle may have been the last straw in a rough sophomore season for the star quarterback. And for a Washington team that hasn’t made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since the end of Joe Gibbs’ first coaching tenure — that trend isn’t likely to end in 2025.

As poorly as this franchise has fared over the past three decades, it has occasionally had seasons that inspired hope, with the likes of Griffin, Kirk Cousins and Chase Young leading the way to the postseason. In all those cases, there was a harsh reality check soon after in the form of injury or just a return to mediocrity. Washington has dealt with both this year after Daniels led the 2024 Commanders to a 12-5 record and a trip to the NFC championship game.

Washington (3-6) was actually in pretty good shape after an impressive road win over the Chargers on Oct. 5, but since Daniels’ fumble late in a Monday night game led to an unlikely defeat against Chicago, nothing has gone right. The Commanders have lost four straight, the last three by at least 21 points.

“This league does not care about your injuries. This league does not care about what you got going on,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “When you come out there Sunday, you need to be ready to play.”

What’s working

Even after his injury, Daniels remains the biggest source of optimism for this team’s future. His passer rating has dipped only slightly from 100.1 last season to 94.4, and that can perhaps be attributed to the injuries that have hampered the team’s receiving corps.

The question is whether he can stay on the field. Daniels had already missed three games because of knee and hamstring injuries. After Sunday’s elbow injury, it’s not clear he’ll be back at all in 2025.

But when he’s in there, the Commanders know they have a quarterback capable of producing a deep playoff run.

What needs help

Defensively, the Commanders have been absolutely picked apart at times. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 313 yards against Washington in Week 4. Dak Prescott and Dallas rolled up 44 points on the Commanders in Week 7.

Sunday was perhaps the low point, when Sam Darnold completed his first 17 passes — including four for touchdowns — for the Seahawks before Washington could even force an incompletion.

Quinn said Monday that defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will move down from the booth onto the field this week.

“Joe’s obviously an excellent communicator and teacher and so when a play comes in and you need to go get it corrected right away, get right to it,” Quinn said. “We just felt like it’s a change that needs to be made. … It might not be forever, but that’s what we need at the moment.”

Stock up

Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt has emerged as the team’s top rusher this season after being drafted in the seventh round. He has run for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

Stock down

After a contract dispute that was finally resolved shortly before the start of the season, Terry McLaurin has just 13 catches. He has missed five of the team’s nine games because of injury problems.

Injuries

Daniels wasn’t the only significant loss Sunday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out for the season because of an ACL injury, and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone. The Commanders already had to put receiver Noah Brown (groin, knee) on injured reserve.

Quinn said McLaurin isn’t likely to return this weekend.

Key stat

The Commanders are allowing 8.36 yards per pass play, the worst defensive mark in the league.

Next steps

Washington hosts Detroit on Sunday in a rematch of the playoff game the Commanders won 45-31 last season. Then Washington faces the Miami Dolphins in Madrid before the Commanders have their open date.

