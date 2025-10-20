Four Downs with the Commanders: Devastation in Dallas

The Washington Commanders' 44-22 loss to Dallas was disturbing because there were higher hopes for this team in year two with Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) forces a fumble by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(AP/Gareth Patterson) Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) forces a fumble by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(AP/Gareth Patterson) It’s hard to fathom the Washington Commanders were playing for the NFC East lead on Monday Night Football against Chicago. Two losses later, they find themselves in third place in the division and 13th in the conference.

The 44-22 loss to Dallas was disturbing because there were higher hopes for this team in year two under head coach Dan Quinn.

First Down: Even with the early hiccups that included a 74-yard touchdown pass, it appeared as if Washington was going to enter halftime with the momentum of a seven-play, 68-yard march that brought them within 20-15.

FOX announcer Tom Brady remarked that perhaps they had scored too soon; and he was right, as 45 seconds was more than enough for the Cowboys to score a touchdown right before intermission. Dallas would then turn a Jayden Daniels fumble into a TD before returning a Marcus Mariota (who had replaced an injured Daniels) interception for a touchdown.

While Daniels’ hamstring remains a question mark moving forward, defensive end Dorance Armstrong (whose 5.5 sacks lead the team) is done for the year with a knee injury.

Up next? A gauntlet of Kansas City, Seattle and Detroit. Brace yourselves.

Second Down: Sunday’s action included Philadelphia holding Minnesota in the red zone to just one touchdown on six trips in a 28-22 win, while the New York Giants delivered an implosion for the ages. After taking a 19-0 lead into the fourth quarter, the Giants coughed up 33 points in a 33-32 loss at Denver.

The Giants retook the lead with under a minute left and the Broncos still had enough time to move down the field for the game-winning field goal.

Third Down: Washington moved the chains on 7-16 attempts, 0-4 with Mariota at the controls. Daniels completed five of eight passes for four conversions while he also moved the chains on a called run.

Bill Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez also ran for first downs while Jeremy McNichols’ three-yard carry on third and 15 wasn’t expected to meet the marker. Mariota went 1-3 and had the pick six.

The top target? Robbie Chosen caught all four passes thrown his way for one conversion.

Yardage breakdown: 3-4 on short-yardage, 2-5 when needing four to six yards, 2-7 on third and long.

Flag on the Play: Eleven penalties accepted on 13 flags thrown for 118 yards. Five of the infractions were on offense, four on defense and four on special teams. The most common penalty? Four false starts.

Josh Conerly’s three infractions (two false starts and a hold) give him five for the season, one behind Marshon Lattimore, whose two pass interference calls give him six penalties in 2025.

The most costly penalty? Lattimore’s pass interference on the Cowboys’ first possession set up the first touchdown of the day.

Fourth Down: The month of high exposure continued with FOX’s No. 1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady handling Sunday’s game (the third time they’ve had the Burgundy and Gold — most of any broadcast team). They’ll get Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for the second time in three weeks next Monday on ABC as we go back to just one game.

With six teams having byes in week eight plus the Thursday/Sunday/Monday games pulling away marquee teams, there’s just one matchup in the 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. windows of winning teams (Buffalo-Carolina). Go apple picking or antiquing!

