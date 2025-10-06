Four Downs with the Commanders: Daniels returns for a rally on the road

The Commanders' 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers saw more than merely the return of franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels. Bill Croskey-Merritt furthered his status as Daniels' running mate.

In D.C., we know full well how one’s fortunes can be helped, or hindered, by the quality of a running mate.

It matters in an election (LBJ helping JFK), on the ice (Nicklas Backstrom assisting Alex Ovechkin) and on the gridiron, as demonstrated Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Commanders’ 27-10 win over the Chargers saw more than merely the return of franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, who threw for 231 yards and a touchdown. Running back Bill Croskey-Merritt furthered his status as Daniels’ literal running mate.

The rookie rushed for a career-best 111 yards while scoring two touchdowns, and on the game-sealing, soul-sucking drive in the fourth quarter that burned 6:52 off the clock, Croskey-Merritt carried three times for 34 yards. The coaches have said they like the current running back rotation that also includes Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols, but moving forward it’s hard not to see No. 22 as the clear No. 1 option.

First Down: The supposed demise of the Commanders’ defense was premature, as the unit recovered from allowing a pair of first quarter scores to hold the Chargers in check and off the scoreboard for the final three periods.

The game turned on a pair of takeaways. With Washington down 10-0, Marshon Lattimore recovered a fumble at the Washington 23-yard line. Then, midway through the fourth quarter, Mike Sainristil’s interception at the goal line ended LA’s last chance at climbing back into the game.

Third down (Chargers converted five of their first seven and 9-16 on the day) remains an issue, but after coughing up 34 points in Atlanta, the defensive unit took a strong step forward.

Second Down: The 1972 Miami Dolphins will be popping Champagne this week as the final two unbeatens went down in defeat. Philadelphia blew a 14-point lead at home to Denver while Buffalo lost at home to New England for the first time since 2021.

That wasn’t the most surprising turn of events, as Arizona was 1 yard shy of taking a 28-6 lead over Tennessee when running back Emari Demercado prematurely dropped the ball on his way into the end zone. The Titans would score two fourth quarter touchdowns, including a fumble recovery of an interception that should have sealed the game, before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.

“Cardinals gonna Cardinal.”

Third Down: Washington converted just 2-7 money downs, although they did see two other third down plays move the chains thanks to Charger penalties. Jayden Daniels completed 2-5 passes for two conversions while his scramble failed to move the chains.

Chris Rodriguez’s third down carry resulted in a 2-yard loss while Bill Croskey-Merritt’s successful run was wiped out due to an LA flag.

Daniels’ top target? Jeremy McNichols caught one of two passes thrown his way for a first down. Deebo Samuel had two targets that fell incomplete, although one turned into a first down after a pass interference penalty on the Chargers.

Yardage breakdown: 0-2 when needing 4 to 6 yards and 2-5 when needing more than 6.

Flag on the Play: The Commanders committed seven accepted penalties with one declined because it happened on the same play as another infraction. Six whistles came on offense (including two holds on the same play), while two were on special teams.

There were no repeat offenders (unless you count “unnamed” for the delay of game and the illegal formation), while the offense committed false start penalties in both the first and second half.

Most costly penalty: Mike Sainristil’s offsides gave the Chargers a first and goal at the Washington 6-yard line (after they kicked a 29-yard field goal) and two plays later LA wrapped up its first drive of the day with a touchdown.

Fourth Down: Washington continues to enjoy the spotlight, as they will move from the No. 1 FOX team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football against the Bears.

October is always interesting for FOX, which scrambles up its teams due to Joe Davis and Adam Amin announcing MLB Playoffs. This past weekend saw a Saturday scramble, with Brady Quinn coming off the bench to work with Chris Myers after Mark Sanchez was arrested and hospitalized after a fight during which he was stabbed.

