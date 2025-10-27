Commanders sign kicker Matthew Wright to face his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday night

The Washington Commanders signed Matthew Wright and elevated him from the practice squad Monday night to kick against his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, after ruling out Matt Gay with a back injury.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Matt Araiza (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP/Charlie Riedel) FILE - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Matt Araiza (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP/Charlie Riedel) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Washington Commanders signed Matthew Wright and elevated him from the practice squad Monday night to kick against his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, after ruling out Matt Gay with a back injury.

The Commanders also elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day and released wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad about four hours before kickoff. Day provides some depth with defensive tackle Daron Payne dealing with a toe injury.

Wright filled in for two games for Kansas City during the 2022 season and two more last season, going a combined 10 for 10 on PATs and 10 for 13 on field goals. That included one game in which he went 4 for 4 on field goals in a 19-17 victory, and the game against the Chargers in December 2024 in which his game-winner clinched the AFC West.

Wright made a PAT and a field goal in his lone game for Tennessee earlier this season.

Washington previously ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed two games earlier this season and then strained his hamstring in last week’s loss to Dallas. Marcus Mariota finished off that game and was set to start against the Chiefs.

Mariota had wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin at his disposal. Samuel, who leads the team with 34 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns, missed last week’s game with a bruised heel. McLaurin, who has 10 catches for 149 yards in three games, has missed the past four with a right quadriceps injury.

The other inactives for the Commanders on Monday night were offensive tackles Trent Scott and George Fant, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, linebacker Ale Kaho and tight end Colson Yankoff.

The Chiefs ruled out left tackle Josh Simmons due to an ongoing family situation, leaving Jaylon Moore in line to start a third consecutive game on Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. On the other side of the offensive line, guard Trey Smith also was out because of a back injury, which forced Mike Caliendo into the starting lineup.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who missed practice earlier in the week with ankle and knee pain, was a full participant by Saturday and was expected to play. He backs up Isiah Pacheco along with rookie Brashard Smith.

The Chiefs elevated offensive lineman C.J. Hanson and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu for the game. Inactive were cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Jalen Royals, tight end Jared Wiley, defensive end Malik Herring and running back Elijah Mitchell.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.