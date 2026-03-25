House approves GOP bill to create public safety commission for DC

The U.S. House has approved a GOP bill to create a federal commission that seeks to build on President Donald Trump's desire to fight crime in D.C., step up immigration enforcement and beautify the nation's capital.

The U.S. House has approved a GOP bill to create a federal commission that seeks to build on President Donald Trump’s desire to fight crime in D.C., step up immigration enforcement and beautify the nation’s capital.

The House voted 218-206 on Wednesday to approve the 10-member panel, which is predominantly made up of federal officials.

The legislation, the “Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act,” would codify an executive order made by the president.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia’s 5th District.

“President Trump and congressional Republicans are tackling crime in Washington, D.C. head on,” McGuire said on the House floor. “Reckless D.C. City Council policies have caused citizens from all of the United States and in D.C. to be robbed, raped and murdered.”

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton criticized the bill as the latest GOP effort to meddle in D.C.’s local affairs.

“D.C. is a world-class city, yet this bill seeks to codify and encourage President Trump’s efforts to control and transform D.C., as well as to demonize D.C. and its 700,000 residents, the majority of whom are Black and brown,” Norton said.

The commission would be charged with ensuring “maximum enforcement of federal immigration law” within D.C. and making sure local law enforcement resources are made available to facilitate apprehending those who are in the country illegally.

The panel would also try to increase the speed of processing concealed carry gun permits in D.C., as well as lowering their costs.

The bill also calls for more efforts to reduce fare evasion on the Metro system.

Efforts to beautify DC

The legislation also calls for the Department of Interior to coordinate with the D.C. government to maintain the “cleanliness” of commonly visited areas of the District, including monument sites and parks.

Democratic Rep. James Walkinshaw, who represents Virginia’s 11th District, spoke against the bill and Republicans’ repeated legislative efforts to micromanage the District.

“If President Trump wants to run the District of Columbia, he should resign from the presidency and run for mayor,” Walkinshaw said. “I think there’s an opening.”

D.C. will be electing a new mayor this year as Mayor Muriel Bowser intends to step down.

Walkinshaw also criticized Republicans for withholding close to $1 billion in D.C. funds last year, noting the money could be put toward “locally directed efforts that would have made D.C. safer and more beautiful for its residents.”

Walkinshaw noted that D.C. crime is at its lowest level in decades — something Trump has sought to take credit for, after declaring a crime emergency for the District and sending in the National Guard.

Addressing the beautification of D.C., Walkinshaw argued that it is not intended to improve the lives of local residents.

“It’s an instruction to the Interior secretary and the commission to transform D.C. into Mar-a-Lago on the Potomac for President Trump’s benefit,” Walkinshaw said.

The legislation would still need to be approved by the U.S. Senate.

Democrats would likely try to block it with a filibuster.

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