Commanders rally from 10-0 deficit with 27 straight points to beat Chargers 27-10

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)(AP/Eric Thayer) Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)(AP/Eric Thayer) INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Playing for the first time as a pro not far from his hometown, Jayden Daniels started slowly in his return after missing two games with an injured left knee.

After the defense forced a big fumble in the second quarter, Daniels and the Washington Commanders didn’t look back, reeling off 27 straight points to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 on Sunday.

“I’ve dreamt of moments like this, being able to play in front of my family back in my hometown,” said Daniels, who grew up 75 miles from SoFi Stadium in San Bernardino.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored two touchdowns and Daniels was 15 of 26 for 231 yards and a touchdown in the game’s final minute in helping the Commanders (3-2) win for the first time on the road.

“It was just great to have his presence on the field,” Croskey-Merritt said of Daniels.

The Chargers (3-2) were one of the least penalized teams in the first three weeks of the season, when they were 3-0. But they were done in by sloppy play last week, with 15 penalties for 107 yards in a 21-18 loss at the New York Giants.

Back home at SoFi Stadium, it happened again. They had 10 penalties for 85 yards and three turnovers in Washington territory.

“Make no excuses on why it ain’t clean, but it’s our job to get it fixed,” safety Derwin James said.

The Chargers dominated in building a 10-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half, limiting the Commanders to a single first down. That was after the Chargers’ illegal formation on the opening kickoff.

Quentin Johnston fumbled after catching a 19-yard pass from Justin Herbert and Marshon Lattimore snagged it for Washington’s first fumble recovery of the season in the second quarter.

That led to Crosley-Merritt’s first TD of the game, a 15-yard run into the left end. The Chargers were forced to punt on their next possession.

After Daniels was sacked and threw an incompletion, Tress Way punted 55 yards to the Chargers 43. Ladd McConkey took the return 57 yards for a touchdown that was nullified by Marlowe Wax’s penalty for roughing Way, leading to an automatic first down for the Commanders.

“We’ve got to tighten up the operation in every way,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Matt Gay kicked a 29-yard field goal for a 10-10 tie with five seconds left before halftime.

The Commanders took the lead for good on their first possession of the third, when Crosley-Merritt ran 5 yards into the left end for a 17-10 lead.

The Chargers’ Trey Pipkins committed two consecutive penalties on the Chargers’ next possession that ended in a punt. They turned the ball over on downs in their only other possession of the third.

Gay’s 36-yard field goal extended the Commanders’ lead to 20-10. Deebo Samuel caught an 8-yard pass from Daniels late in the game.

Daniels was the league’s offensive rookie of the year last season when he led the Commanders to the NFC championship game.

“I was pleased to see him make some decisions that may not show up on the stat sheet — when to go, when to throw it away,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. “Knowing there was chances for him to let it rip, he absolutely did that. He’s just such a relentless competitor.”

Already the most-pressured quarterback in the league, Herbert was sacked four times behind an offensive line battered by injuries. He’s been sacked 16 times through five games. He was 22 of 29 for 166 yards, one TD and one interception.

Herbert was the Chargers’ leading rusher with four carries for 60 yards, including a career high-tying 41-yard scramble up the middle on the first scoring drive of the game.

Making history

Daniels became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000-plus yards in 20 games or less in NFL history.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reached 1,000 career receptions, becoming the fastest player in league history to do so. He caught passes of 29 yards and 4 yards from Herbert to reach the mark in his 159th game, surpassing Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who did it in 167 games.

“I’m just gonna continue to try to be consistent,” Allen said, “making sure I’m there when the quarterback starts to look my way.”

Injuries

Chargers: DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin) got hurt in the second quarter and did not return. … RT Trey Pipkins (knee) also got hurt in the second but returned in the third.

Up next

The Commanders host the Chicago Bears and the Chargers visit Miami next Sunday.

