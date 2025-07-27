Commanders fans react to Terry McLaurin’s return at the team’s first open practice

Hundreds of Washington Commanders fans made their way to Ashburn on Sunday for the first day of Commanders Training Camp open to the public.

Hundreds of Washington Commanders fans made their way to Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday for the first day of Commanders Training Camp open to the public.

Star wide-receiver Terry McLaurin reported to camp for the first time still without a deal. He’s no longer being fined $50,000 a day for holding out, and has been placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list with an ankle injury.

McLaurin spent the day on the side fields with trainers. He even took some time to sign autographs for fans.

Aaron Hill is at his third consecutive training camp. When asked what he’s most looking forward to this upcoming season, Hill said:

“McLaurin being back. But I’m waiting to see that fine line print — 34, nothing less than $34 million a season. He deserves it,” Hill said.

Several other fans agreed with the sentiment, including Christian Smith, who’s been a fan for 29 years.

“Key for us to get [to the Super Bowl]? Sign [McLaurin], pay the man. Pay him. Everything else, we good to go,” Smith said. “There’s nothing else, man. If we want to get to another championship or even in the playoffs, we gonna need our number one guy.”

Akeisha Gray, who’s visiting from Baltimore, said she got up at 5 a.m. to secure her spot close to the practice field.

“So, we actually ended up being number 10 in line. So, it was all worth it. Early bird gets the worm,” Gray said.

She predicts Washington will end up with the same record as last year, and while McLaurin’s contract hasn’t been finalized yet, Gray said she’s ecstatic he’s even at practice.

“Just knowing he’s here in the building, I think that builds a lot of goodwill with the fans. Everybody just wanted his presence here,” Gray said.

Meanwhile, Kenny Busic said he’s too superstitious to make a prediction for the season, but one thing’s for sure:

“I’m hoping that [McLaurin’s] ankle injury is fake,” Busic said.

