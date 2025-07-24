Von Miller wants to win, sees fit in DC as ‘good marriage’

One of the Washington Commanders biggest needs this off-season was finding a pass rusher. They found one in future Hall of Famer Von Miller.

One of the Washington Commanders’ biggest needs this offseason was finding a pass rusher. They found one in future Hall of Famer Von Miller.

He comes from the Buffalo Bills, where he had six sacks last year and has now tallied 129.5 for his career.

At 36 years old, he wanted to make sure he found the right fit after being released by Buffalo, where he played with one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

“You just can’t leave Josh Allen and go anywhere, man. You just can’t go from the AFC Championship and just go anywhere,” he said. “And whenever you get older too, losses, they pile up. It seems like they just hit way harder than what they used to when you were young. And this team is all about winning, I’m all about winning. Whatever it takes to win, I’m going to do. That’s on and off the football field. It’s nothing like winning.”

Head Coach Dan Quinn saw plenty while watching tape of Miller.

“What I saw on tape, the quickness to beat somebody to the punch, and that’s what pass rushing, the first part has to be about. About getting the offensive tackle back and feeling that stress,” Quinn said.

“He’s got different unique talents, he can bend, he’s long. … You have it or you don’t. You can see it. It’s not hard to evaluate somebody that’s got the ability to really jump off the spot,” Quinn added.

As far as Miller’s role on Washington’s defense, “They’re going to let me rush, that’s what I do. I can still roll out the bed at 36 years old with my house shoes on and still rush the passer.”

Miller joins a linebacking corps that also includes future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, who recorded a career-high eight sacks last year.

“This team is all about winning, I’m all about winning, and it was a good marriage,” Miller said.

