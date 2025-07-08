8-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Von Miller signing 1-year deal with Commanders, AP source says

Von Miller is signing with the Washington Commanders, with the NFL's active sacks leader joining the team roughly a week before training camp opens.

Eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Von Miller is signing with the Washington Commanders, with the NFL’s active sacks leader joining the team roughly a week before training camp opens.

Miller and the team have agreed on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the contract had not been announced.

Miller, 36, posted to social media a photoshopped picture of him in a Washington uniform late Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old edge rusher felt like he still had more to give after getting released by Buffalo in a salary cap-saving move in March. Injuries and suspension derailed his three seasons with the Bills, totaling 14 sacks in 36 games (out of a possible 51). But since he entered the league as the second overall pick in 2011, no one has more than his 129.5 sacks, which ranks 16th all-time.

Much of that total came in Miller’s impressive run in Denver, where he tallied 110.5 sacks in 10 seasons and made seven All-Pro teams. Miller was named MVP of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers and won a second Super Bowl (LVI) with the Los Angeles Rams. His 4.5 career sacks in Super Bowls is tied for the all-time record.

Pass rush was the one apparent need Washington had, coming off a 12-win season with Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led the team on an improbable trip to the NFC championship game. General manager Adam Peters acquired receiver Deebo Samuel and standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil in trades and used free agency to fill other voids on either side of the ball.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork also contributed to this report.

