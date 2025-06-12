Clinton Portis, Marshall Faulk join WTOP to talk Commanders, stadium deal

Guys, what should the team do with Terry McLaurin and his contract? I mean, obviously he’s an outstanding player you want to keep around, but as you guys know, like, 30 years old is a big mark in the NFL.

Man, it’s no “What should you do?” Do the right thing. He’s done the right thing, pay the man.

Marshall Faulk:

Here’s the thing, he didn’t leave when it was bad. He stuck it out when you put whoever that was at quarterback, whoever it was, he stuck it out. And now you have a franchise quarterback, and it’s right. This league is fickle. If you don’t reward players like this, guys are going to look at this as a place you do not want to go as a free agent. And then when you get drafted here, it’s like, “OK, I’m going to do my rookie contract, and then I’m out.”

Clinton Portis:

I think we’ve just lost too many guys that we drafted. When you look at losing Chase, losing a lot of the guys that we’ve lost who’ve given their all to the team. Like Marshall said, you’re coming out of, with McLaurin, everything that he’s experienced with the quarterbacks, with the change, and he’s continued to be humble. He’s continued to lead by an example, and it’s like you’re punishing the guy that you wanted to be the face of your organization. You know, just do right by him.

Marshall Faulk:

And let me say this on Terry’s side, he has to understand the dynamic of the team as well. Like, let’s be honest, it’s not going to change. His age is his age, and he’s probably looking at the contract that CeeDee Lamb got, and he’s sizing him up, but you have to do not only what’s right for you, but if you want to be on this team, you got to do what is right for the team. There’s a little bit of a discount on his end, but there’s also a, “Hey, Terry, you deserve this for remaining to be a part of this organization as long as you have.”