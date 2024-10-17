Bowser to give key to the city to legendary Washington cornerback Darrell Green

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser talks with WTOP about plans to honor the legacy of Washington Commanders cornerback and legend Darrell Green.

Legendary cornerback Darrell Green visited WTOP’s Glass Enclosed Nerve Center to talk about his illustrious 20-year career with Washington. Listen here.

The Washington Commanders and the District will honor the legacy of Darrell Green, who’s considered to be one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game.

He will get the key to the city from Mayor Muriel Bowser during Saturday’s morning ceremony in the District.

Known as the “Ageless Wonder,” Green was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 and last spring the team announced it would retire his No. 28 this season.

Green has won the Super Bowl twice with Washington and made the Pro Bowl seven times.

Bowser joined WTOP’s John Aaron and Michelle Basch to talk about this weekend’s celebrations.

Listen to the full interview below or read the transcript. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser talks about plans to honor the Commanders legend with WTOP's Michelle Basch and John Aaron.

John Aaron: Mayor Bowser, very nice to talk to you. We understand that the legendary Darrell Green is getting nothing less than a key to the city. Tell us the about the honor and how it came about.

Muriel Bowser: We were just so excited to be able to join the Commanders in celebrating Darrell Green, just a consummate professional athlete and an honorary Washingtonian. Washingtonians like me grew up with Darrell Green, a 20-season career with our team, and he just represents the spirit of our city. So we are honored this weekend to present him with the key to the city.

Michelle Basch: Is there going to be a special ceremony? What do we need to know about?

Muriel Bowser: We’re going to have a special ceremony. We’re gathering down at Franklin Park, which is in the heart of our city, between 13th and 14th and K. We’re going to start out at 10 in the morning, have music, fun games. It’s going to be a big family event. We understand that some players will be there. People who love the Commanders are going to be there to celebrate the only player to win the NFL fastest man contest multiple times in the Hall of Fame Super Bowl champion and 20-year veteran of this of the Commanders.

John Aaron: I also grew up around here watching Darrell Green play, and you knew that he could always just chase that guy down with the ball. He was so unbelievably fast. Are you going to attach the key to the city to like a greyhound or something, and make him chase the key to the city down and he’ll get to it in five seconds?

Muriel Bowser: No, he’s not going to have to chase anything. He’s done his chasing and he’s delivered for the city. And we’re proud to give back to him, and I think it could be the new golden era for the team. We’re starting to see that magic come back and to honor a player like Darrell, I think speaks highly of the team.

Michelle Basch: Have you been watching this season’s games closely?

Muriel Bowser: I had the opportunity to go up to Baltimore as the guest of Mayor Scott now, even though it didn’t go our way, what we saw was like the magic coming back. We saw the spirit, not only in our fans, but everybody that is watching our team is excited about what Jayden will do, is excited about the new ownership and the new coaching there, so we want to see that magic at RFK, too.

John Aaron: No key to the city yet for Jayden Daniels, but at least maybe, like a shared garage code to the city, something like that.

Muriel Bowser: He’s working on it, I can tell you that. And I don’t think we he needs any more incentive, but he’s definitely playing.

John Aaron: You mentioned RFK, any progress on those efforts to get the commandos in D.C.?

Muriel Bowser: We’re working real hard, at least we know everybody wants it. We know the team wants it. We know that the fans in Virginia want it, the fans in Maryland want it. Definitely the fans in D.C. want it, and we know the league wants it. So we think the stars are aligned. We continue to work with the Congress, we continue to work with the National Park Service so that D.C. can control the land, so that the team could build a stadium there. But we know with 200 acres, we have the opportunity to build a whole new neighborhood right on the banks of the Anacostia, more housing, more jobs, more connections to the Anacostia River.

Michelle Basch: Any discussions actually scheduled with any of the stakeholders in this possible move?

Muriel Bowser: That’s ongoing, ongoing. Always, every day.

John Aaron: We appreciate it, Mayor Bowser, and enjoy your enjoy your ceremony this weekend.

Muriel Bowser: All right, thanks. Join us. Join us. Come down Franklin Park, 10 a.m.

John Aaron: I’m going to say, ‘I’m here with the mayor,’ so I want to be escorted past all the security and everything. Thank you very much. That is D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

