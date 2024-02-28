FedEx ends naming rights sponsorship of Commanders’ stadium 2 years early

FedEx announced on Wednesday that the shipping giant would be ending its sponsorship of FedEx Field two years early, a day after the Washington Commanders announced millions in upgrades to the stadium.

The Federal Express Corporation had naming rights through 2025 to the stadium where the football team plays in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights, changing the name from Jack Kent Cooke Stadium.

FedEx said in a statement to WTOP the company is focusing on “broader NFL sponsorship and opportunities” as it gives up the naming rights to the Landover stadium.

“We continuously review our marketing programs to ensure our investments are aligned with our evolving business objectives,” the company statement said. “We believe the future is bright for the Washington Commanders, and we look forward to watching the team evolve under their new ownership.”

The Commanders thanked the delivery company for “its longstanding naming rights sponsorship and their work with our team and community” in a statement.

“We have already started the process of identifying our next stadium naming rights partner — a partner who will play a crucial role in ushering in the next era of not only Commanders football, but also a robust slate of top live events and concerts,” the D.C. team said.

Finding a new naming right partner was added to the long list of changes the team said they are “excited about for the 2024 season,” including new head coach Dan Quinn and the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Tensions between the shipping company and Commanders management first started to publicly surface in 2020, when FedEx asked the team to change their name amid pressure from other sponsors and investors.

A 2023 internal document detailing investments in the football team and stadium outlined a provision in the naming rights contract that allowed FedEx to terminate their stadium sponsorship if management of the team changed.

The leaked document also said the team could bring on a higher-paying name rights sponsor in 2024, with a projected $10 million increase in naming rights revenue for the 2024 season.

The Washington Post first reported the end of the sponsorship deal.

