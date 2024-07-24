FAQ: How to check out Washington Commanders training camp

Starting Sunday, July 28, the Washington Commanders will open its practices for fans for five days. Here's what you need to know about training camp.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Commanders open ‘fun as hell’ training camp with a clean slate

Starting July 24, get live updates on the Washington Commanders training camp from WTOP’s George Wallace. Listen live at :25 and :55 past the hour. You can also follow George on X and Instagram for the latest updates from camp.

The Washington Commanders are embarking on a new season as they took part in their first practice of training camp Wednesday. The team made new changes in the offseason, such as bringing in general manager Adam Peters, head coach Dan Quinn and drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Starting Sunday, the Commanders will open their practices to fans for five days at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know to check out this year’s training camp.

Q: Where can you get tickets?

Tickets are free and available on SeatGeek. But you can only get six at a time for one training camp day. The tickets will be available on the team’s app and on the SeatGeek app. However, as of Wednesday, practices on July 28 and 29, and Aug. 2, 4 and 6 are sold out. Q: What to bring and what not to bring

The Commanders urge fans to bring water, sunscreen and a portable fan because it’s still a very hot summer. There will be a 1,000-seat bleacher area but you can bring your lawn chairs or blankets to make yourselves at home. Also, if you want an autograph from players such as Jonathan Allen, Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, bring items to sign and Sharpies. You can’t bring food from the outside, alcoholic drinks, weapons, illegal drugs, glass bottles or video cameras. There will be food trucks for fans to buy food and drinks on-site. Team security will check all bags and visitors. Q: Am I allowed to take photos and videos?

You aren’t allowed to shoot video or take pictures when players take part in 7-on-7, 11-on-11, play installations and special teams, especially on cellphones. You don’t want the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles to have an advantage over Washington, do you? Commanders staff will let you know when and when not to take photos. Q: Where to park

You can park at Commanders Park or at Dulles Town Center. However, if you park at Dulles Town Center, there won’t be buses taking you to the practice field. The gates will open up at 8 a.m. and practice starts at 9 a.m. Make sure to get there early.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.