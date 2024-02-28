Live Radio
House passes RFK revitalization bill, opening possibility for Commanders return

February 28, 2024

The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill that would allow D.C. to redevelop the old RFK site, a move widely seen as opening the door for construction of a new stadium for the Washington Commanders.

The RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act, which would enter D.C. into a 99-year lease of the site, passed the House on a 348-55 vote and will now head to the Senate.

“This bill is a win-win for the federal and D.C. governments,” said D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who’s co-sponsoring the bill alongside Rep. James Comer, R-KY.

D.C. United was the last professional sports team to play at RFK in 2017. The stadium was eventually scheduled to be demolished, though no date has been set. Meanwhile, the Commanders, which are under new ownership, are exploring options for a new home.

The team is contractually obligated to play at its current stadium in Landover, Maryland, through 2027, and new ownership has dedicated around $75 million for upgrades to the facility since taking over last summer.

The Commanders have supported the effort to get control of the RFK site back into the hands of D.C., while also pursuing potential sites in Northern Virginia.

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore is urging the team to stay in Prince George’s County and has led efforts to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the surrounding area.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey spoke against the RFK revitalization act.

“Like other members of the Maryland delegation, I believe Prince George’s County in Maryland should be able to compete on a level playing field to keep the Washington Commanders, but this bill would give an unfair advantage to D.C.,” Ivey said. “It’s most certainly not a level playing field when one interested jurisdiction receives a free transfer of federal government subsidized land.”

Aside from Rep. Jamie Raskin, who did not vote, every member of the Maryland delegation voted against the bill. The Virginia delegation was more mixed, with six members voting yes, four voting no and one not voting.

In response to Ivey’s comments, Norton cited the National Park Service’s $23 billion maintenance backlog, saying the NPS does not have the money to transform the RFK site from acres of asphalt into parks or mixed-use land.

She acknowledged that while D.C. will not pay the federal government for control of the site itself, the city will invest into the property.

“It is expected D.C. will spend hundreds of millions of dollars transforming the site from acres of asphalt into mixed-use development. This bill would not require a stadium to be built at the site. Whether to build a stadium would be a decision for the elected D.C. government. Several members of the D.C. Council have expressed opposition to a new football stadium at the site,” Norton said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is a supporter of the legislation and issued a statement Wednesday night.

“Tonight’s vote was a significant step forward in our efforts to unlock the full potential of the RFK Campus — for our residents and visitors, the community, and DC’s Comeback,” Bowser said. “We look forward to working with the Senate to swiftly advance this legislation.”

Washington Redskins head football coach Joe Gibbs, who guided the defending Super Bowl champion Redskins to the top of the National Football League standings in 1983, was named to day the Associated Press Coach of the Year, Saturday, Dec. 20, 1983, Washington, D.C. Gibbs is shown leaving the field at RFK Stadium after defeating the New York Giants 31-22. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)
Washington Redskins head football coach Joe Gibbs, who guided the defending Super Bowl champion Redskins to the top of the National Football League standings in 1983, was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year, Saturday, Dec. 20, 1983, Washington, D.C. Gibbs is shown leaving the field at RFK Stadium after defeating the New York Giants 31-22. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/Scott Applewhite
Italy?s Daniele Massaro (19) kicks a second half goal past Mexico?s Juan de Dios Ramirez (3) and Claudio Suarez (2) during the Italy Vs Mexico Group E World Cup match on Tuesday, June 28, 1994 at Washington?s RFK Stadium. Italy and Mexico tied 1-1 and Mexico is advancing to the next round. Italy only placed third in Group E, making the team?s fate yet uncertain. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Italy’s Daniele Massaro kicks a second half goal past Mexico’s Juan de Dios Ramirez and Claudio Suarez during the Italy Vs Mexico Group E World Cup match on Tuesday, June 28, 1994 at Washington’s RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
FILE - RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, as President Donald Trump flies to St. Louis to speak at a tax reform rally. The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of RFK Stadium site that used to be the home of the NFL team. A team spokesperson said Thursday, May 4, 2023, officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE – RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
The Washington Nationals' home field, the RFK Memorial Stadium, is seen from the upper bleachers behind the home plate, as workers lay the turf, Monday, March 14, 2005, in Washington. The playing field will have 111,000 square feet of sand-based hybrid Bermuda grass over-seeded with perennial rye grass. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Washington Nationals’ home field, the RFK Memorial Stadium, is seen from the upper bleachers behind the home plate, as workers lay the turf, Monday, March 14, 2005, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
These seats will certainly be filled when Chelsea takes on Roma during a pre-season tour of the U.S, Saturday, August 10, in Washington DC. (Larry French/AP Images for Relevant Sports)
The signature orange seats of the lower bowl at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. (Larry French/AP Images for Relevant Sports)
Larry French/AP Images for Relevant Sports
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shows an aerial view of RFK Stadium in Washington. D.C. United will play their final MLS soccer game at RFK Stadium on Sunday. The United have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but they hope to say goodbye to the historic venue with a victory over the Red Bulls. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
FILE – This Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shows an aerial view of RFK Stadium in Washington. D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File
The old structure of RFK Stadium (WTOP/John Domen)
The old structure of RFK Stadium (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
