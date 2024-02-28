House passes RFK revitalization bill, opening possibility for Commanders return

The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill that would enter D.C. into a 99-year lease of the old RFK Stadium site, which would allow for construction of a new stadium to house the Washington Commanders.

The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill that would allow D.C. to redevelop the old RFK site, a move widely seen as opening the door for construction of a new stadium for the Washington Commanders.

The RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act, which would enter D.C. into a 99-year lease of the site, passed the House on a 348-55 vote and will now head to the Senate.

“This bill is a win-win for the federal and D.C. governments,” said D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who’s co-sponsoring the bill alongside Rep. James Comer, R-KY.

D.C. United was the last professional sports team to play at RFK in 2017. The stadium was eventually scheduled to be demolished, though no date has been set. Meanwhile, the Commanders, which are under new ownership, are exploring options for a new home.

The team is contractually obligated to play at its current stadium in Landover, Maryland, through 2027, and new ownership has dedicated around $75 million for upgrades to the facility since taking over last summer.

The Commanders have supported the effort to get control of the RFK site back into the hands of D.C., while also pursuing potential sites in Northern Virginia.

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore is urging the team to stay in Prince George’s County and has led efforts to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the surrounding area.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey spoke against the RFK revitalization act.

“Like other members of the Maryland delegation, I believe Prince George’s County in Maryland should be able to compete on a level playing field to keep the Washington Commanders, but this bill would give an unfair advantage to D.C.,” Ivey said. “It’s most certainly not a level playing field when one interested jurisdiction receives a free transfer of federal government subsidized land.”

Aside from Rep. Jamie Raskin, who did not vote, every member of the Maryland delegation voted against the bill. The Virginia delegation was more mixed, with six members voting yes, four voting no and one not voting.

In response to Ivey’s comments, Norton cited the National Park Service’s $23 billion maintenance backlog, saying the NPS does not have the money to transform the RFK site from acres of asphalt into parks or mixed-use land.

She acknowledged that while D.C. will not pay the federal government for control of the site itself, the city will invest into the property.

“It is expected D.C. will spend hundreds of millions of dollars transforming the site from acres of asphalt into mixed-use development. This bill would not require a stadium to be built at the site. Whether to build a stadium would be a decision for the elected D.C. government. Several members of the D.C. Council have expressed opposition to a new football stadium at the site,” Norton said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is a supporter of the legislation and issued a statement Wednesday night.

“Tonight’s vote was a significant step forward in our efforts to unlock the full potential of the RFK Campus — for our residents and visitors, the community, and DC’s Comeback,” Bowser said. “We look forward to working with the Senate to swiftly advance this legislation.”

Washington Redskins head football coach Joe Gibbs, who guided the defending Super Bowl champion Redskins to the top of the National Football League standings in 1983, was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year, Saturday, Dec. 20, 1983, Washington, D.C. Gibbs is shown leaving the field at RFK Stadium after defeating the New York Giants 31-22. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite) AP Photo/Scott Applewhite Italy’s Daniele Massaro kicks a second half goal past Mexico’s Juan de Dios Ramirez and Claudio Suarez during the Italy Vs Mexico Group E World Cup match on Tuesday, June 28, 1994 at Washington’s RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) AP Photo/Luca Bruno FILE – RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File The Washington Nationals’ home field, the RFK Memorial Stadium, is seen from the upper bleachers behind the home plate, as workers lay the turf, Monday, March 14, 2005, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta The signature orange seats of the lower bowl at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. (Larry French/AP Images for Relevant Sports) Larry French/AP Images for Relevant Sports FILE – This Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shows an aerial view of RFK Stadium in Washington. D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File The old structure of RFK Stadium (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.