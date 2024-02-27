Commanders announce millions in upgrades to FedEx Field

FedEx Field is getting an offseason face-lift worth millions, and the Washington Commanders said Tuesday the upgrades will be noticeable from the moment fans enter the parking lots.

A general view of FedEx field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)(AP/Al Drago)

The money will go toward new premium seating options and suite experiences, improved food and drink options, sound system upgrades and faster entry into the stadium, the team said in a news release. There will also be structural upgrades, including improvements to elevators, escalators and water and mechanical systems.

The team said the upgrades bring the new ownership group’s total investment into stadium improvements to $75 million. The Commanders announced $40 million in upgrades ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

Following the upgrades, the Commanders said fans will be able to purchase access to the “VIP field tunnel club,” where they’ll be able to cheer on the team from feet away as players take the field. Along with improved furniture and carpeting in certain premium areas, new terrace tables and an upgraded USO lounge for veterans and military members, the team is creating an entirely new premium suite space called “the 1932 club.”

Food and beverage service upgrades will include “new market concepts” and drink lanes that the team said will allow fans to get back to their seats more quickly. A substantial investment is going toward improving sound quality throughout the stadium, the Commanders said.

As far as getting into the stadium, the team said it’s creating a simpler, more efficient parking system and “frictionless security entry points,” which will allow fans to get to their tailgates and into the stadium faster.

“It’s already been an exciting offseason for Commanders fans, and we’re eager to build upon that momentum by strengthening our team through the Draft and Free Agency. Today’s announcement is also another tremendous step forward for our fans and players,” Team President Jason Wright said.

The team is contractually obligated to play at FedEx Field in Landover through 2027, and has been exploring options for a new stadium.

The House is set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow D.C. to redevelop the old RFK Stadium site, possibly clearing the path for a Commanders return to the District.

