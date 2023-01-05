Curtis Samuel and Charles Leno Jr. will both get something out of Cowboys game

While Curtis Samuel and Charles Leno Jr. both acknowledged Thursday the immense disappointment they're experiencing that their team won't be a part of the postseason, they also each reflected on the accomplishment they'll feel from the sheer fact that they're slated to suit up for the finale.

In terms of how it affects their playoff future, Sunday’s matchup versus the Cowboys doesn’t mean anything for the Commanders, seeing as they don’t have a playoff future anymore. But for two members of Washington’s roster, the contest is symbolic nonetheless.

While Curtis Samuel and Charles Leno Jr. both acknowledged Thursday the immense disappointment they’re experiencing that their team won’t be a part of the postseason, they also each reflected on the accomplishment they’ll feel from the sheer fact that they’re slated to suit up for the finale.

For Samuel, doing so is a major step after his injury-marred debut campaign with the franchise.

In 2021, the wideout was active for only five games, and in those five outings, he hauled in just six catches. Following that extremely disappointing year — Samuel characterized it as “so depressing” and wondered if he’d ever be able to return to his usual form — he, well, has largely returned to his usual form.

And on Sunday, Samuel is set to appear for the 17th time, meaning he’s been a fixture and erased the angst over the sizable contract he originally inked with Washington.

“That was the main thing for me coming into this season: just be healthy,” Samuel said.

In response to the groin issue that so heavily impeded his 2021, Samuel entered 2022 with a bit more weight on his body and an adjusted diet that featured an emphasis on natural items like grass-fed beef. Those choices have clearly paid off.

“I feel like that was a big part of why I was able to do what I did this season,” he said. “I feel amazing.”

Leno, on the other hand, has no such durability concerns to dismiss. Rather, he’ll merely be building even more upon a ridiculous streak he initiated long ago.

The left tackle, who entered the league in 2014, has lined up in every clash that his squad has competed in dating back to Week 1 of 2015 and has been a full-time starter dating back to Week 4 of 2015.

Therefore, assuming he’s there for the first snap at FedEx Field this weekend, Leno will be dressing for his 130th-consecutive tilt and 127th-consecutive start.

“That’s what I’m all about,” Leno said Thursday. “I’m all about availability.”

When asked if he ever reflects on how he’s never suffered an ailment that was severe enough to sideline him for even one measly meeting, Leno interrupted.

“I have,” he said. “But you go play.”

“I take care of my body and I try to stay out there and perform at a high level no matter what, no matter if I’m going through some things,” Leno added. “I try to never let it be known. I just go out there and perform.”

Leno, Samuel and the rest of the Commanders assuredly wish that the four quarters they’ll spend with the Cowboys had true implications as opposed to solely representing the end of their year. However, in some respects, having the chance to perform at all is important enough.