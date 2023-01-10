Commanders Corner: Finishing with flourish, Howell shines

If only the execution in all three phases shown in the Washington Commanders' 26-6 win over Dallas showed up a week earlier against Cleveland.

Or 15 days earlier against San Francisco. Or in either game against the New York Giants.

Instead, the Burgundy and Gold finished last in the NFC East and at 8-8-1 finish out of the playoffs for the second straight season and sixth time in seven years.

Another slow start followed by a midseason surge concluded by a late-season slide. And so many things could change this offseason, from the quarterbacks to the roster, to the coaching staff to ownership. And if there’s a new owner this spring, every other level below the owner’s suite becomes reviewable.

One dynamic debut: Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass on his first career regular season attempt to give Washington the lead for good in the first quarter.

Howell finished the day completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown plus an interception in the end zone, while getting sacked three times. He made plays with his legs (two scrambles went for first downs), but he also failed to convert a third down after halftime.

For a guy who wasn’t ready, according to the coaches, he did OK even against a Dallas defense that may have played more subs than normal to rest up for the upcoming Wild Card game.

Running out a new trio: The firm of Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic was replaced by Jaret Patterson, Jonathan Williams and Reggie Bonnafon for the finale.

Patterson led the way with 78 yards on 17 carries, while Williams added 32 on 14 tries (plus two catches for nine yards); and Bonnafon ran the ball three times on the team’s final possession of the day. I’ve liked Robinson’s play since the 2021 preseason and hope there’s room for him on the roster moving forward.

Pass catch fever: Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson each caught three passes for 70-plus yards, with each showing how they could stretch secondaries.

Curtis Samuel had one reception for minus 2 yards plus a run for minus 4. During the 1-3-1 finish, Samuel went from being a dual threat (four catches per game plus 6 yards per carry) to a minor part (3.2 catches plus 2.2 yards per rush) of the offense. But that is still much better than last year’s injury-marred season.

The 2023 quarterback will have three decent targets but needs a tight end. Not to say Logan Thomas hasn’t played to the best of his ability, but in a perfect world, he’s a No. 2 guy.

Third-and-half full: Washington moved the chains on 3 of 14 money downs, with Howell completing 4-8 throws with one conversion while getting sacked once and scrambling twice for two conversions. His top target? Terry McLaurin was thrown to four times and his lone catch moved the chains.

Each of the running backs had a shot at moving the marker, but Jaret Patterson, Jonathan Williams and Reggie Bonnafon each came up short.

Yardage breakdown: 0-2 on short-yardage, 3-8 when needing four to six yards, and 0-4 on long-yardage.

D earns an A: At the start of the season, I thought the defense would have issues, and Carson Wentz would put up great numbers just trying to rally from behind continuously. Boy, was I wrong: Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s unit led the league in third down defense, while ranking third fourth against the pass and third overall, allowing the seventh fewest points per game.

Sunday was no exception, as they held on 14 of 18 money downs and generated 10 three and outs for the Dallas offense.

Kendall Fuller scored on an interception return, while Darrick Forest, Danny Johnson, Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo each made nine tackles. Oh and by the way, Chase Young made a pair of stops while playing on 70% of the defensive snaps.

Special situations: Tress Way remains too good for this team, averaging 45.6 yards on seven punts (one touchback with three landing inside the Dallas 20).

Joey Slye, meanwhile, struggled in the season finale, missing an extra point plus field goal attempts of 31 and 52 yards (He did make 22- and 29-yarders), while four of his six kickoffs reached the end zone (four were touchbacks).

The two that were ran out reached the 27- and 28-yard lines. Punt coverage allowed 13 yards on four returns, with a long of seven and a fumble deep in Dallas territory (that led to the missed field goal). Dax Milne returned seven kicks for 55 yards with a long of 16 while Jaret Patterson had a 27-yard kickoff return.

Flying flags: Did the officials want to get out of Reagan National or BWI Marshall airports early or what? Only three penalties called on Washington for 10 yards (one flag was declined). All three were on offense: two ineligible downfield passes (Chris Paul, Trai Turner) and a false start (Wes Schweitzer).

Turner’s penalty was declined because the pass to Curtis Samuel lost 2 yards. Neither of the other two did major damage. Although Schweitzer’s false start pushed the team back to a 3rd & 15, they’d gain eight yards on (as opposed to 3rd & 10). False starts (18) finished in a tie with offensive/special teams return holding (They don’t differentiate on the sheet between the two) for the most common foul.

And Rachad Wildgoose earns the title of most penalized player with seven flags (Although just one in the final four weeks).

Digesting the division: Philadelphia (14-3) had their path to the NFC East title, and No. 1 seed in their hands (NOT DESTINY) and beat the New York Giants 22-16 to secure each.

Dallas (12-5) takes the No. 5 seed, while the New York Giants (9-7-1) were assured of the No. 6 seed at the beginning of the day, win or lose.

This marks the first time since 2007 that the division has sent three teams to the postseason (Dallas had the top seed, Washington led at Seattle in the fourth quarter before losing and the New York Giants won the Super Bowl).

Washington (8-8-1) settles for a non-losing season and their first fourth place finish since 2019. Once again with an offseason of potential transition ahead, the Burgundy and Gold look up the standings at three teams. Can they do what is necessary to close the gap and get over the .500 hump?